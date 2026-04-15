TCS Nashik sexual harassment case: Woman employee makes shocking revelations, says, ‘made to work alone on rooftop’

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik has come under heavy scrutiny due to serious allegations and shedding further light on the issue, a woman employee made some shocking revelations regarding the ongoing controversy.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) in Nashik has come under heavy scrutiny due to allegations of sexual harassment, forced religious conversion and inappropriate behavior put forward by women employees. As the case has come to light, many employees have spoken out on the matter. One of victims has, while talking to NDTV on video call, described unacceptable treatment by her seniors which she claimed has been a systematic pattern to target young women in the Nashik office.

TCS woman employee reveals shocking details

She said that she was forced to stay isolated on a rooftop terrace with her phone and other personal items confiscated. The female employee, who has worked at TCS for six years, made a shocking revelation that she was first transferred to the Nashik office and then forced to work alone on a terrace separate from the main building.

“I was made to work alone on the rooftop, and my phone and bag were snatched,” she told NDTV. “Whenever I came downstairs to use the washroom or for other purposes, my mobile phone, bag, and all personal belongings were confiscated under the pretext of security or other excuses.”

“We have seen that many of the young employees who work in the company were being exploited. They were being brainwashed,” she added.

The woman further revealed that young women between the age of 20 to 25 were the soft targets and therefore they were more exploited. “They thought that it would be easy to trap them. If you have any complaints, then you go to your HR. But here, even the HR was scared,” she added. “Thank God I survived otherwise, the same thing would have happened to me today.”

Her family is not only under deep shock but also fear for her safety. The employee has appealed to all women employees to come together and speak out against what she termed as the “dark culture” prevalent in offices. She clarified that due to the controversy and investigation of the case, all employees at the Nashik office have now been asked to work from home.

What is the TCS case all about?

The entire matter began with a complaint by a woman employee, who alleged that a colleague established a relationship with her on the pretext of marriage. As the investigation progressed, seven other women also came forward with similar experiences, making the case more serious.

The complaints include allegations of sexual harassment, inappropriate touching, objectionable remarks, stalking, and mental pressure at the workplace. Some victims have also claimed that they were pressured to adopt certain religious practices or convert. Those arrested include Asif Ansari, Shafi Shaikh, Shahrukh Qureshi, Raza Memon and Tausif Attar. Another employee has also been arrested.

During the investigation, the police have examined more than 40 CCTV footages and are recording statements of the victims and the accused. An undercover operation was also conducted with the help of women police personnel to apprehend one of the accused.

According to preliminary information, these incidents are said to have taken place between 2022 and 2026. The investigation is currently ongoing, and officials say that all aspects are being thoroughly examined, after which final conclusions will be drawn.

According to the police, the HR Manager Nida Khan is the alleged 'mastermind' who tried to suppress the complaint and allegedly shield the accused.