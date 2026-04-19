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TCS Nashik conversion case: Police probe reveals new findings, harassment linked with social media

The TCS Nashik sexual harassment and conversion case has been investigated with new details emerging. The accused used to stalk victims through social media.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 08:46 PM IST

TCS Nashik conversion case: Police probe reveals new findings, harassment linked with social media
TCS Nashik conversion case: Police probe reveals new findings
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The TCS Nashik sexual harassment and conversion case has been investigated with new details emerging. Now, new findings from police investigation have revealed that the accused used to stalk and harass the victims and other women employees on social media. 

Police probe reveals new findings 

To target their victims, the suspects sent messages to the survivors through social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, the investigation has uncovered.  

Till now, the police have arrested seven suspects in the case, while another, Nida Khan, who is being considered the mastermind and one of the main culprits, is still at large. 

As part of the investigation, the police are currently examining the conversations, obscene comments, and objectionable videos and other material that the culprits had allegedly sent to the victims, as well as other women colleagues in the Nashik unit. 

The police are also investigating whether the accused had committed any misconduct against other women employees at the office, most likely with an aim of executing a specific religious agenda.  

The police are of the opinion that digital evidence retrieved from the accused’s mobile phones and social media accounts are crucial and thus will help them solve the case. To strengthen the probe, the Maharashtra Police have been working with technical experts and with their help are trying to recover the deleted data and chat logs to gather concrete evidence. 

Human Rights notice 

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice requesting responses from the company’s top executives and the police officials in the state. The Commission has also directed the police chiefs of Maharashtra and Nashik district to conduct a deep probe into the controversy and submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR). 

Nida Khan 

Nida Khan, one of the main accused, is also a victim who was radicalized after which she befriended her Hindu woman colleagues and introduced them to the accused. Initially, it was reported that she was the head of the HR department and played a crucial role in the scandal by ignoring the complaints filed by the victims. However, the TCS has clarified that Nida Khan was not the HR head; she was a much junior employee.  

An oversight committee headed by independent director Keki Mistry will review findings and recommend action. 

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