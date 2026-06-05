TCS Nashik Case: Woman claims she was stopped from listening 'bhagwan songs, going temple,' forced to watch Pak preacher's videos

The woman said the accused introduced her to Islamic teachings through videos and sermons by Pakistani cleric Tariq Jamil and speeches by controversial preacher Zakir Naik.

In the TCS Nashik sexual harassment and religious conversion case, a 23-year-old woman has told investigators that she was allegedly shown videos of a Pakistani preacher and other religious speakers in an attempt to sway her beliefs. Her complaint is a key part of the case.

The woman said the accused introduced her to Islamic teachings through videos and sermons by Pakistani cleric Tariq Jamil and speeches by controversial preacher Zakir Naik.

She also alleged she was slowly exposed to Islamic teachings and was repeatedly told to stay away from Hindu practices like going to temples and listening to devotional songs.

These allegations are included in a chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team set up by the Maharashtra government. The SIT was formed to investigate complaints by several women employed at a BPO unit linked to Tata Consultancy Services in Nashik.

Woman alleges colleagues of sexual exploitation, molestation

The women have accused some colleagues of sexual exploitation, molestation, religious coercion, and continuous mental harassment.

The victim told police that the accused ran a deliberate campaign of psychological and religious manipulation. She said he exploited her vulnerability while claiming to help reduce her "mental stress."

'Islam will reduce mental stress'

The victim said she was manipulated to the point where she became “convinced” that converting to Islam would ease her mental stress.

“I was convinced that if I accepted the Islamic religion, my mental stress would decrease. I slowly started believing in those things," the complainant said in her statement.

The chargesheet also mentioned that she was also introduced to Islamic theology, including concepts like Jannah (heaven), Jahannum (hell), Qurbani (sacrifice), Bakri Eid, and Zamzam water.

The chargesheet has been filed in a case registered at Deolali Camp police station, naming Danish Shaikh, Tausif Attar, and Nida Khan as accused.

'Stop listening to Bhagwan songs and going to temple'

In her statement, the complainant alleged that Danish Shaikh sexually exploited her by promising marriage, despite already being married.

She said that when she expressed fear about her future and family acceptance, Shaikh told her, “Don’t be afraid, trust me, Allah is with us. Stop listening to Bhagwan songs and going to the temple; your stress will decrease."

The victim further mentioned that, Shaikh told her, “The more you take Allah’s name, your sins will be forgiven, and your good deeds will increase, whether you read Astaghfar, meaning you will ask for forgiveness from Allah, and your mental stress will decrease."

Forced to watch Pakistani preacher's videos

The woman also told police that Danish allegedly pushed her to watch videos and sermons by Pakistani Islamic cleric and Tablighi Jama’at preacher Tariq Jamil.

According to the complainant, Shaikh asked co-accused Tausif Attar and Nida Khan to acquaint her with Islamic teachings. She alleged that Attar encouraged her to watch videos and speeches by controversial Pakistani cleric Zakir Naik and Pakistani scholar Dr Israr Ahmed as part of the effort.

“Danish had told Tausif and Nida to give me information about the Islamic religion. Therefore, Tausif and Nida used to tell me about the Islamic religion from time to time. Tausif told me to search for videos of Zakir Naik and Dr Israr Ahmed (Pakistani Islamic scholar) on my mobile on YouTube and listen to them, and I watched them as per his instructions," said the victim.

The victim said Danish had taken complete information about her bank accounts and the UPI PIN, and that he was aware about the money in her bank.

SIT Team formed to investigate the case

After multiple women employees at the IT major’s Nashik unit alleged exploitation, attempted forced conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation, and mental harassment, the Maharashtra government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

So far, one case has been lodged at Deolali Camp police station and eight FIRs have been registered at Mumbai Naka police station in Nashik.

Apart from the three accused, the chargesheet names AIMIM corporator Mateen Patel from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. It alleges he gave shelter to Nida Khan while she was absconding, even though he knew her anticipatory bail plea had been rejected.

The investigation later widened, with the SIT filing a second set of chargesheets related to eight FIRs registered at Mumbai Naka police station. The accused in the nine cases are Danish Shaikh, Tausif Attar, Nida Khan, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Sheikh, Asif Aftab Ansari, and Ashwini Ashok Chainani. All of them are in judicial custody.

Allegations against Nida Khan

Nida Khan has been specifically accused of targeting employees through a WhatsApp group, pressuring them to pray and consume non-vegetarian food, and advising women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions, according to the FIR.

A Nashik court recently deferred the hearing on the bail applications of Nida Khan, Danish Shaikh and Tausif Attar to June 12. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

How TCS responed to this case?

TCS has clarified that it follows a long-standing zero-tolerance policy on harassment and coercion of any kind, and that employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

TCS CEO (Chief Executive Officer) K Krithivasan said, “TCS holds itself to the highest standards of employee welfare and institutional conduct. We remain fully committed to the safety, dignity, and wellbeing of every employee."