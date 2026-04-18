TCS Nashik Case: Where is Nida Khan now? Tip-off from accused’s husband leads police to locked residence

Nida Khan, linked to the TCS Nashik controversy involving alleged forced religious conversion and harassment, has been missing for a week as police investigate.

The controversy surrounding the Nashik branch of Tata Consultancy Services has intensified after allegations of forced religious conversion and sexual harassment surfaced against several employees. Among those named is Nida Khan, who has reportedly been absconding for nearly a week as police continue their search.

Authorities say Khan, who was previously employed at the company’s Nashik facility, is under scrutiny in connection with complaints involving multiple colleagues. The case has expanded beyond an initial accusation, drawing attention to alleged misconduct within the workplace.

Search Operation and Conflicting Statements

Police sources revealed that Khan’s husband, who works with Amazon Web Services, has given inconsistent statements regarding her whereabouts. He initially told investigators that she left their residence on April 14 and stayed with relatives. However, when officials visited the reported location, it was found locked and both mobile phones were switched off.

Later, he suggested she may have been taken to Nashik by another family member, though her current location remains unknown. Authorities are continuing efforts to trace her movements.

Wider Pattern of Workplace Complaints

The investigation began after a female employee accused a colleague, Danish Sheikh, of misleading her into a relationship under the promise of marriage. The complaint also included allegations that Nida Khan made offensive remarks about the complainant’s faith and attempted to pressure her into changing her religion.

As inquiries progressed, at least seven additional women came forward with claims of harassment, stating that senior staff members engaged in misconduct while internal complaints were allegedly ignored.

So far, seven employees have been taken into custody, including six men and one HR head, as part of the ongoing probe.

Suspension and Internal Action by Company

Khan was suspended from service on April 9 by Tata Consultancy Services. The suspension letter cited serious allegations and restricted her access to company systems. The firm also instructed her not to contact employees or access office premises until further notice.

In its public response, the company clarified that Khan was not an HR manager but a process associate, and stated that no formal complaints had been received through its internal ethics or harassment reporting channels. An oversight committee led by independent director Keki Mistry has been formed to review the matter.

Legal Proceedings and Bail Application

Khan’s legal team has approached a Nashik court seeking anticipatory bail, citing her pregnancy and claiming that she was not directly involved in any criminal activity. Her lawyer has argued that she only discussed the issue and has denied active participation in the alleged offences.

The case remains under active investigation as police continue to gather evidence and track the accused