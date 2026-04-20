TCS Nashik Case: Rape, sexual video, online stalking, forced conversion, unwanted messages on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, charges under probe

The hearing for the bail plea of Nida Khan, the alleged absconding 'mastermind' in the religious conversion and sexual harassment case at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik facility, is set to take place on Monday, April 20.

The hearing for the bail plea of Nida Khan, the alleged absconding 'mastermind' in the religious conversion and sexual harassment case at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik facility, is set to take place on Monday, April 20.

The 26-year-old, who is one of eight accused in the case pertaining to alleged sexual harassment and religious coercion at the BPO in Nashik, moved the Nashik Sessions Court for anticipatory bail on Saturday.

Seven co-accused already in custody

The remaining seven accused have been arrested. However, Khan evaded law enforcement authorities — a detail her family has denied, saying she is not absconding. TCS Nashik has suspended all eight accused, including Nida Khan. Police said she is absconding, adding that they are trying to trace her movements through technical surveillance and field operations.

About TCS Nashik case

Nida Khan joined the BPO in Nashik in December 2021, but not as a Human Resources employee. She worked at the TCS facility as a telecaller and was not among the senior staff. She was raised and educated in Nashik and holds a degree in commerce.

She is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Business Administration through correspondence while working, according to a HT report. Soon after Nida Khan's name emerged as the accused, the police have been on a hunt to trace her. Her exact whereabouts remain unclear amid the ongoing investigation, with law enforcement authorities intensifying their search for Nida Khan.

Police statement on husband’s detention

Nida Khan's husband was also taken into custody within the jurisdiction of the Mumbai police station during the probe, a police statement said. "It has been observed that the mobile phones of both the accused and her relatives were switched off. The search for the accused, Nida Khan, is currently ongoing," the statement added. Khan's husband told the police that she was staying at a relative's place, but when officers arrived, the house was locked.

In her anticipatory bail plea, Nida Khan has claimed to be pregnant — a claim that has previously been backed by her family. Khan's defence lawyers, Rahul Kasliwal and Baba Sayyed, said the court is expected to hear her anticipatory bail application on Monday. Kaliswal also said, "She has been falsely implicated in the case. She does not have any record of any kind of criminal activity."

Nine FIRs registered

In the TCS Nashik case, the police have registered nine FIRs against eight employees of the BPO, including one against Nida Khan. The case first came to light when the Nashik police filed an FIR based on a 23-year-old BPO employee's complaint.

Nine junior employees accused their senior colleagues, including team leaders, of alleged sexual abuse, other kinds of harassment and religious coercion. Based on these allegations, the FIRs were registered in Nashik between March 26 and April 3.