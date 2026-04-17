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TCS Nashik case: Nida Khan’s family denies allegations, calls HR claims fake and misleading amid conversion scandal

Nida Khan’s family denies allegations in the TCS Nashik BPO case, claiming she is wrongly portrayed as absconding and an HR head.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 08:49 AM IST

TCS Nashik case: Nida Khan’s family denies allegations, calls HR claims fake and misleading amid conversion scandal
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Nida Khan's family has pushed back against claims that she is absconding or holding a senior HR role amid allegations in the TCS-linked BPO case in Nashik. They stated that Khan is currently in Mumbai, where she is living with her husband and expecting her first child. According to the family, she has not been hiding from authorities and continues to remain accessible.

They also said that Khan is not part of the human resources department, as has been widely circulated on television and social media platforms. Instead, she works in a sales-related tele-calling role and joined the organisation in 2021. The family stressed that she is not a senior employee and functions several levels below management.

Social Media Image Sparks Confusion

The family further alleged that misinformation began spreading after a photo of Khan, carrying an 'HR head' label, went viral online. They claimed the designation was digitally added to an image taken from her social media account. Khan’s brother said this misrepresentation led to widespread misunderstanding about her actual role in the company.

He added that she has never worked in the HR department and that the viral content has contributed to her being wrongly portrayed in the case.

Background of Allegations

Nida Khan is among several individuals named in multiple FIRs connected to alleged sexual harassment, coercion, and religious-related accusations at a BPO unit linked to Tata Consultancy Services in Nashik. While several accused persons have been arrested, authorities have described Khan as absconding in at least one of the cases.

The allegations include claims of inappropriate workplace conduct and attempts at religious persuasion, which investigators are currently examining as part of a broader inquiry involving multiple complainants.

Family Expresses Emotional Distress

Khan’s family has strongly denied the allegations, saying she has been unfairly targeted. Her father said the situation has caused severe emotional strain on the household, adding that his daughter was previously a hardworking employee with no history of wrongdoing.

Relatives also stated that Khan recently completed her studies in commerce and has been pursuing further education alongside her job. They added that after her marriage last year, she moved to Mumbai to live with her husband.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Khan’s lawyer has indicated that an anticipatory bail application is being prepared in response to the charges. The family maintains that she has been wrongly implicated and hopes the legal process will clarify her role in the case as investigations continue.

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