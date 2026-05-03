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TCS Nashik Case: Nida Khan's anticipatory bail rejected, search underway in Maharashtra

A court denied anticipatory bail to Nida Khan in a Nashik case involving alleged sexual exploitation and religious coercion linked to a TCS BPO.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 03, 2026, 09:21 AM IST

TCS Nashik Case: Nida Khan's anticipatory bail rejected, search underway in Maharashtra
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A court on Saturday denied anticipatory bail to Nida Khan, a key accused in an alleged case of sexual exploitation and religious coercion linked to a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO facility in Nashik. The court described the allegations against her as grave and emphasised the need for custodial interrogation to aid the ongoing investigation.

Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar confirmed that the plea was dismissed, adding that the detailed order is expected to be released soon. Khan had sought pre-arrest relief citing her pregnancy, but the court did not grant her request. Authorities have launched a search operation across Maharashtra to locate her.

Custody of Co-Accused Extended

In the same case, four other accused: Raza Rafiq Memon (35), Tausif Bilal Attar (37), Danish Ejaz Sheikh (32) and Shahrukh Husain Shaukat Qureshi (34) will remain in police custody until May 5.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Nashik Police has so far arrested eight individuals, including a woman identified as an operations manager. Officials have registered nine First Information Reports (FIRs) as part of the widening probe.

Allegations of Coercion and Exploitation

Investigators have opposed Khan’s bail application, arguing that her questioning is crucial due to new leads in the case. One of the complainants has accused her of attempting to influence religious beliefs and causing emotional distress.

According to the prosecution, the complainant alleged that Khan encouraged her to adopt a new identity and lured her with promises of overseas employment. It is further claimed that she pressured the woman to convert her religion, warning of negative consequences for her family if she refused.

The SIT also informed the court that Khan allegedly provided religious instruction, including guidance on prayers and dress practices, and installed religious applications on the complainant’s mobile phone.

Background of the Accused

Family members have stated that Khan was last known to be in Mumbai, where she had moved after her marriage last year. Her father has also said that she is pregnant and expecting her first child.

Clarifying earlier reports, officials noted that Khan was not part of the BPO’s human resources team, as initially claimed in some media coverage. Instead, she worked as a telecaller in the sales division.

Ongoing Investigation

The case continues to expand as authorities examine multiple complaints and gather evidence. With several accused already in custody and more individuals under scrutiny, investigators are focusing on uncovering the full extent of the alleged network and its activities.

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