TCS Nashik Case: New twist in ‘love jihad’ allegations, accused Danish Sheikh’s mother responds

The mother of an accused in the Nashik TCS BPO harassment and forced conversion case has defended her son, claiming he is innocent and falsely implicated.

The mother of one of the accused in the alleged sexual harassment and forced conversion case at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO unit in Nashik has come forward, strongly defending her son and rejecting all allegations against him.

Mother Denies Allegations

Tabassum Sheikh, whose son Danish Sheikh is among those arrested, has claimed that he has been falsely implicated in the case. In an interview with India Today TV, she described him as a person of good character with no history of misconduct.

Responding to the accusations of sexual harassment, she insisted that her son could not have committed such acts and alleged that the complaints made by the women employees were incorrect. She also stated that her religious beliefs do not support disrespecting other faiths, emphasising that individuals are encouraged to follow their own religious paths.

Case Details and Police Investigation

The controversy erupted after multiple women employees at a BPO unit of Tata Consultancy Services in Nashik filed complaints alleging prolonged harassment and coercion related to religious conversion. Following these allegations, police launched an investigation, including a sting operation in which officers reportedly posed as housekeeping staff.

So far, nine FIRs have been registered, including one filed by a male employee who alleged religious harassment. Authorities have arrested several individuals in connection with the case, while another accused, identified as a human resources head, is currently absconding.

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik stated that preliminary findings suggest the accused may have acted in coordination. The investigation has also indicated that many of the complainants were young employees, mostly between the ages of 18 and 25.

Nature of Allegations

According to the complaints, the accused engaged in behaviour that included making objectionable remarks about religious beliefs, pressuring individuals to adopt certain practices, and attempting to influence religious conversion. Some allegations also involve inappropriate conduct and workplace harassment.

However, Tabassum Sheikh refuted claims of forced conversion, arguing that such processes cannot occur informally and require the involvement of a religious cleric.

Family in Distress

Describing the impact of the arrest, she said her family is going through a difficult time. She noted that her son was the primary earner and that his absence has left the household struggling. She also claimed that her daughter-in-law has been hospitalised due to emotional distress, while the children have been deeply affected.

Maintaining her son’s innocence, she urged that he be treated fairly as the investigation continues.