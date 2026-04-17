FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Iran’s big condition for ceasefire with US; Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says, ‘Lebanon is inseparable part’

TCS Nashik Case: New twist in ‘love jihad’ allegations, accused Danish Sheikh’s mother responds

US-Iran Truce Talks: Donald Trump claims Tehran ready to hand over enriched uranium, says peace deal 'very close'

Gold, silver prices today, April 17, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Bhooth Bangla movie review: Baap baap hota hai, when it comes to horror-comedy, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are big daddies of entertainment

TCS conversion case: 'These things happen', Nashik office HR told employee not to report harassment

MI vs PBKS: Quinton de Kock creates history, becomes first overseas player to achieve major IPL feat

Trump announces 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon after talks with Israel

GRAP-1 imposed in Delhi-NCR as AQI falls into 'poor' category

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma's return uncertain? MI skipper Hardik Pandya gives worrying injury update

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Iran’s big condition for ceasefire with US; Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says, ‘Lebanon is inseparable part’

Iran’s big condition for ceasefire with US; Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher..

Bhooth Bangla movie review: Baap baap hota hai, when it comes to horror-comedy, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are big daddies of entertainment

Bhooth Bangla review: Akshay, Priyadarshan are big daddies of entertainment

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma's return uncertain? MI skipper Hardik Pandya gives worrying injury update

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma's return uncertain? MI skipper Hardik Pandya gives worryi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic, here are four key hints from trailer that will leave you stunned

Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic

Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness in doubt after hamstring injury vs RCB

Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness

OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh

HomeIndia

INDIA

TCS Nashik Case: New twist in ‘love jihad’ allegations, accused Danish Sheikh’s mother responds

The mother of an accused in the Nashik TCS BPO harassment and forced conversion case has defended her son, claiming he is innocent and falsely implicated.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 08:00 AM IST

TCS Nashik Case: New twist in ‘love jihad’ allegations, accused Danish Sheikh’s mother responds
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The mother of one of the accused in the alleged sexual harassment and forced conversion case at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) BPO unit in Nashik has come forward, strongly defending her son and rejecting all allegations against him.

Mother Denies Allegations

Tabassum Sheikh, whose son Danish Sheikh is among those arrested, has claimed that he has been falsely implicated in the case. In an interview with India Today TV, she described him as a person of good character with no history of misconduct.

Responding to the accusations of sexual harassment, she insisted that her son could not have committed such acts and alleged that the complaints made by the women employees were incorrect. She also stated that her religious beliefs do not support disrespecting other faiths, emphasising that individuals are encouraged to follow their own religious paths.

Case Details and Police Investigation

The controversy erupted after multiple women employees at a BPO unit of Tata Consultancy Services in Nashik filed complaints alleging prolonged harassment and coercion related to religious conversion. Following these allegations, police launched an investigation, including a sting operation in which officers reportedly posed as housekeeping staff.

So far, nine FIRs have been registered, including one filed by a male employee who alleged religious harassment. Authorities have arrested several individuals in connection with the case, while another accused, identified as a human resources head, is currently absconding.

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik stated that preliminary findings suggest the accused may have acted in coordination. The investigation has also indicated that many of the complainants were young employees, mostly between the ages of 18 and 25.

Nature of Allegations

According to the complaints, the accused engaged in behaviour that included making objectionable remarks about religious beliefs, pressuring individuals to adopt certain practices, and attempting to influence religious conversion. Some allegations also involve inappropriate conduct and workplace harassment.

However, Tabassum Sheikh refuted claims of forced conversion, arguing that such processes cannot occur informally and require the involvement of a religious cleric.

Family in Distress

Describing the impact of the arrest, she said her family is going through a difficult time. She noted that her son was the primary earner and that his absence has left the household struggling. She also claimed that her daughter-in-law has been hospitalised due to emotional distress, while the children have been deeply affected.

Maintaining her son’s innocence, she urged that he be treated fairly as the investigation continues.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran’s big condition for ceasefire with US; Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says, ‘Lebanon is inseparable part’
Iran’s big condition for ceasefire with US; Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher..
TCS Nashik Case: New twist in ‘love jihad’ allegations, accused Danish Sheikh’s mother responds
TCS Nashik Case: New twist in ‘love jihad’ allegations, accused’s mother respond
US-Iran Truce Talks: Donald Trump claims Tehran ready to hand over enriched uranium, says peace deal 'very close'
Donald Trump claims Tehran ready to hand over enriched uranium
Gold, silver prices today, April 17, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, April 17, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Bhooth Bangla movie review: Baap baap hota hai, when it comes to horror-comedy, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are big daddies of entertainment
Bhooth Bangla review: Akshay, Priyadarshan are big daddies of entertainment
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic, here are four key hints from trailer that will leave you stunned
Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness in doubt after hamstring injury vs RCB
Ahead of MI vs PBKS: Will 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma play? Star opener’s fitness
OTT Releases This Week (April 13-19): Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Toaster, Assi, Matka King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfriend often seen cheering for him
Meet Maddie Hamilton, Rajasthan Royals star Yashasvi Jaiswal’s rumoured girlfrie
RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt after ankle injury
RCB vs LSG: Will Virat Kohli play today's match? Star batter's fitness in doubt
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement