TCS Nashik case: HR head allegedly told employee to 'let it go' when she complained of sexual abuse

The survivor, who had joined the TCS' Nashik unit three years ago, complained to the Quality and Training Manager against the team lead of the Loans branch. The revelation comes amid sensational accusations of sexual abuse and attempts of religious conversion at the IT giant's Nashik office.

A top official at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had asked a woman employee to "let it go" after she leveled allegations of sexual harassment against a senior at the workplace. According to a report by NDTV, the survivor, who had joined the TCS' Nashik unit three years ago, verbally complained to the Quality and Training Manager against Raza Menon, the team lead of the Loans branch. The revelation comes amid sensational accusations of sexual abuse and attempts of religious conversion at the IT giant's Nashik office.

The survivor in question has alleged that Menon had tried to get close to her after finding her alone in the training room. He also allegedly pressured her to keep the matter under the wraps. The survivor alleged that Menon started stalking her and touching her inappropriately. When the survivor attempted to raise the matter, she was told to "take care" of herself. "Raza’s character is already questionable. Take care of yourself and don’t stay alone," the Quality and Training Manager reportedly told her. The team leader also ignored the issue and asked the survivor to hang around in groups.

After learning that a complaint had been filed against him, Menon began spreading false rumours about the survivor within the office, saying that she was having an affair with a male colleague. When the matter reached Ashwini Chainani, the human resources (HR) head and operations manager, she asked the woman to "let it go". "Why do you need to be in the spotlight? Just let it go – drop it," she allegedly told the survivor. Ashwini Chainani is among the eight people arrested in the case so far. A special investigation team (SIT) of the Nashik Police is probing a total of nine cases registered in connection with allegations of sexual harassment and attempts of religious conversion at the workplace. In a statement, TCS, which is India's largest private-sector employer, has said that it has a "zero-tolerance" policy towards harassment or coercion of any form.