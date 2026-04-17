TCS Nashik Case: Know how ‘Gopal’ became ‘Gulshan’; victim ordeal revealed

The picture was pulled from the mobile phones belonging to the accused and has now become part of the material being studied by the police.

A photograph that is two years old, found during the ongoing probe, has introduced a fresh angle to the TCS Nashik case. Investigators are alleging that the image demonstrates how individuals were slowly persuaded and pulled into religious conversion over time.

The picture was pulled from the mobile phones belonging to the accused and has now become part of the material being studied by the police. Officers associated with the case stated that they are analysing the photograph to understand what it reveals about the methods used and how people were allegedly engaged within the office setting.

How 'Gopal' became 'Gulshan'?

Police sources said the image shows key accused Tausif Attar standing beside a man identified as Gopal, who later converted and became Gulshan. At the time the photo was first recovered from the mobile phones of the accused, officers had an initial impression that the man wearing the white cap might be another person involved with the group. But during subsequent questioning of Attar it came to light that the person was not among the accused.

He was an employee at the same IT company and is an alleged victim who had undergone conversion earlier. Investigators noted that the photograph seems to represent an important point in the alleged sequence, where the victim appears in altered clothing and is seen taking part in religious practices.

Sources said, victims were gradually drawn into adopting new practices, including reciting religious texts and participating in rituals, as part of a sustained effort to reshape their beliefs. The description given suggests that the shift was not abrupt and instead happened across a period. The photograph is being treated as a visual record that aligns with statements gathered in the inquiry, in which people spoke about adopting different attire and getting involved in religious activities that were not previously part of their lives.

Victim's statement revealed

After recording the man’s statement, police said he shared detailed accounts of how he was allegedly approached and influenced over time. He claimed he was targeted during a vulnerable phase and subjected to repeated conversations, videos and pressure aimed at altering his beliefs.

The statement has been added to the case records and is being checked against digital material and other testimonies collected by the investigation team. Officers mentioned that the sequence of events given by the complainant is being compared with other items recovered from electronic devices.

The complainant had earlier said, “In March 2023, my father had a paralytic attack. At that time, I was facing a lot of family problems," adding that colleagues began speaking to him about their religion and encouraging him to follow certain practices. He alleged that he was repeatedly told his faith was incorrect and that he would find solutions to his problems by adopting their religious practices. “At that time, I was mentally disturbed and therefore, I started listening to them. Through their contacts, they began sending me various videos. They tried to influence my beliefs," he said.

Claims of coercion include name change

The victim further alleged that the pressure escalated over time, with attempts made to change his name and compel him to participate in rituals against his will. He also claimed that derogatory remarks were made about his religion and that fear was created regarding the safety of his family.

“They pressured me to change my name to a Muslim name and tried to convert me to Islam. I opposed them, but they still took me to different places for religious rituals and forced me to do things against my will," he said.

Police linking photo and testimony to broader pattern in office

Police said the photograph and the statement together point to what they described as a pattern of targeting, influence and coercion within the workplace. The investigation is ongoing, and officials are examining digital evidence and testimonies to determine the extent of the alleged network.

The evidence gathered up to now is being used to trace the interactions between the accused and other staff members, so that officials can understand how the alleged acts were conducted on company premises.