Jaaved Jaaferi returns to TV for dance reality series after 12 years, not for Boogie Woogie, but for this show
TCS Nashik Case: Is it related to godman Ashok Kharat case? Check it here
Delhi-NCR Weather: Delhiites gets relief from scorching heat, light rain brings respite from 40°C temperature; Check full weather forecast
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans deepen fan connect with player-led engagement featuring Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips in Ahmedabad
Viral video: Pakistan's 'B-grade reply' to Dhurandhar leaves internet in splits, Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen father plays Ajit Doval, netizens react
Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder fined Rs 1 lakh for phone use, BCCI 'not satisfied' with explanation
Bengaluru to Pune in Just 13 Hours: Vande Bharat sleeper train approved on this route, check route, station, fare, launch date and more
Explained: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not penalised in Romi Bhinder's anti-corruption breach case
Delimitation Row: Rahul Gandhi invokes ‘wife issue’ comment on Women’s Reservation: 'PM Modi and I take input from...'
'No trophy this year': Ex-India star urges Hardik Pandya to 'take rest from captaincy', suggests Rohit Sharma should lead MI
INDIA
Nida Khan is in focus in an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct at the Nashik BPO unit of Tata Consultancy Services. The police have identified the 26-year-old as a central figure in the case involving serious accusations of harassment and coercion. Khan is among eight individuals accused in the case, all of whom have been suspended by the company. However, her parents have denied all allegations against her, calling the case “fake” and politically motivated.
Nida Khan is in focus in an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct at the Nashik BPO unit of Tata Consultancy Services. The police have identified the 26-year-old as a central figure in the case involving serious accusations of harassment and coercion. Khan is among eight individuals accused in the case, all of whom have been suspended by the company. However, her parents have denied all allegations against her, calling the case “fake” and politically motivated.
Nida Khan’s father claimed that his daughter was being targeted to put pressure on another individual. He claimed that the case has been created to cover other matters, including the Kharat case, and has been politicised, as reported by India Today.