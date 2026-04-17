TCS Nashik Case: Is it related to godman Ashok Kharat case? Check it here

Nida Khan is in focus in an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct at the Nashik BPO unit of Tata Consultancy Services. The police have identified the 26-year-old as a central figure in the case involving serious accusations of harassment and coercion. Khan is among eight individuals accused in the case, all of whom have been suspended by the company. However, her parents have denied all allegations against her, calling the case “fake” and politically motivated.

Nida Khan is in focus in an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct at the Nashik BPO unit of Tata Consultancy Services. The police have identified the 26-year-old as a central figure in the case involving serious accusations of harassment and coercion. Khan is among eight individuals accused in the case, all of whom have been suspended by the company. However, her parents have denied all allegations against her, calling the case “fake” and politically motivated.

Nida Khan’s father claimed that his daughter was being targeted to put pressure on another individual. He claimed that the case has been created to cover other matters, including the Kharat case, and has been politicised, as reported by India Today.