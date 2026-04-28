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TCS Nashik Case: Did Nida Khan teach victim to wear hijab, burqa, offer namaz, keep roza?

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TCS Nashik Case: Did Nida Khan teach victim to wear hijab, burqa, offer namaz, keep roza?

Nida Khan reportedly gave the complainant a burqa and introduced her to religious practices, including being provided with a book and having religious learning apps installed on her phone. More details here

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 11:55 AM IST

TCS Nashik Case: Did Nida Khan teach victim to wear hijab, burqa, offer namaz, keep roza?
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Nida Aijaz Khan, an accused in the alleged religious conversion and sexual harassment case linked to the Tata Consultancy Services Nashik office, with the prosecution stating that the matter is at a "very preliminary stage" and involves serious allegations. In the latest development, prosecutors cited additional evidence against her as the probe has widened beyond the city to include links to Malegaon and Malaysia. 

Allegation against the TCS Nashik case accused, Nida Khan, intensifies

According to Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Mishra, Nida Khan tried to influence one of the complainants to adopt Islam by teaching her religious practices. The complainant was allegedly given a burqa and introduced to religious practices, including being provided with a book and having religious learning apps installed on her phone. 

Khan taught her how to offer prayers and wear a hijab and burqa. It was planned that the complainant's name change to 'Hania', with the investigators claiming to have found Islamic reels, YouTube links, and Instagram posts on her phone.

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