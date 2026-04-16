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TCS Nashik Case: Bajrang Dal announces nationwide protests on April 17, here's all you need to know

The call for action follows recent allegations regarding a "Love Jihad" case at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Nashik. Bajrang Dal leadership cited this incident as a primary example of the gravity of the situation, claiming it is part of a broader, systemic agenda.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 16, 2026, 06:40 PM IST

TCS Nashik Case: Bajrang Dal announces nationwide protests on April 17, here's all you need to know
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A nationwide protest has been scheduled for 17 April by Bajrang Dal. In response to a series of incidents of alleged grooming and sexual exploitation of women across various sectors of society, including a major software services company in Nashik and in Amravati district, the organisation has called for public protests. 

The protest aim to challenge what the organisation describes as a growing "Jihadi mentality" and a coordinated conspiracy affecting the social fabric of the country. The group said the decision comes after several reports that, in its view, indicate a pattern that needs to be confronted publicly.

The call for action follows recent allegations regarding a "Love Jihad" case at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Nashik. Bajrang Dal leadership cited this incident as a primary example of the gravity of the situation, claiming it is part of a broader, systemic agenda.

Along with the Nashik case, the organisation pointed to developments in Amravati district while explaining why it has decided to take the matter to the streets this Friday.

Wider list of issues added to agenda for Friday’s programme

Beyond individual cases of alleged grooming, the organisation expressed deep concern over several issues, including the illegal occupation of forest, public, military, and railway lands. The statement released by the group added more points to the protest agenda.

Other grievances listed in their statement include the alleged desecration of food products, the reported harassment of Hindu families in Muslim-majority neighbourhoods, and the exploitation of girls from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. According to the organisation, these matters will be raised together with the cases involving women.

On Friday, activists are set to hold demonstrations across the country before submitting formal memorandums to administrative officials. Plans for the Mumbai region include gatherings at multiple government offices around noon.

In the Mumbai region, major gatherings are planned for noon at the Bandra Collector’s office, the Konkan Commissioner’s office in Navi Mumbai, and Collector offices in Palghar and Ratnagiri, as well as the State Commissionerate in Goa. The organisation’s spokespersons, Shriraj Nair and Narendra Mazumdar, will lead the gatherings.

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