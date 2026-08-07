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TCS Nashik Case: AIMIM corporator arrested for allegedly sheltering ex-staffer Nida Khan

The charge against him was that he had sheltered former TCS employee Nida Khan, who is named in the religious conversion case. A case was registered against Patel as well.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 07, 2026, 10:36 AM IST

TCS Nashik Case: AIMIM corporator arrested for allegedly sheltering ex-staffer Nida Khan
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Matin Patel, an AIMIM corporator from Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, was arrested for repeatedly skipping court hearings despite multiple summons in the TCS conversion case.  

The charge against him was that he had sheltered former TCS employee Nida Khan, who is named in the religious conversion case. A case was registered against Patel as well. 

With Patel not turning up, police obtained an arrest warrant and arrested him on Thursday at about 7 pm. He was taken to Nashik for questioning. 

At the same time, officials launched bulldozing action at both his residence and office.

What is TCS Nashik Case?

Nida Khan, who worked at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) before being terminated over a religious conversion case at its Nashik unit, was arrested on May 7 from a rented flat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after evading authorities for nearly 25 days.  The case began after a woman alleged that Danish Sheikh, her colleague, entered into a physical relationship with her in 2022 by promising marriage, even though he was already married.

As per the police report, Nida Khan — Danish Sheikh’s sister — is accused of making derogatory remarks about the woman’s faith and attempting to force her to convert.

Meanwhile, the SIT is currently investigating nine cases involving allegations of women employees being exploited, forced religious conversion attempts, outraging religious feelings, molestation and mental harassment at TCS’s Nashik unit.

TCS has suspended the employees who are accused in the sexual harassment case.

 

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