FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
TCS employee in Pune dies by suicide, names 3 co-employees in note; Know what happened

TCS employee in Pune dies by suicide, names 3 co-employees in note; Know what ha

India vs Afghanistan: Shreyas Iyer just 23 runs away from creating ODI history for India

India vs Afghanistan: Shreyas Iyer just 23 runs away from creating ODI history

Spider-Man Brand New Day: India gets early access to Tom Holland's Marvel film, new release date announced

Spider-Man Brand New Day: India gets early access to Tom Holland's Marvel film

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10

HomeIndia

INDIA

TCS employee in Pune dies by suicide, names 3 co-employees in note; Know what happened

A 48-year-old employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) died by suicide after which the Pune Police have registered a case against three people- among them are two employees the tech firm.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 11:13 PM IST

TCS employee in Pune dies by suicide, names 3 co-employees in note; Know what happened
A Pune TCS employee died by suicide at his residence, citing humiliation by co-employees
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 48-year-old employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) died by suicide after which the Pune Police have registered a case against three people- among them are two employees the tech firm. PTI reported that the case was registered at Bhosari police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad city based on a complaint filed by the deceased employee’s son, police said.  

Amit Brahme worked at TCS’s Hinjawadi office, hanged himself at his residence in Bhosari on June 2. 

Brahme names 3 employees in suicide note

In his alleged suicide note, Brahme claimed that a friend, named Vinod Palicha, used to send defamatory emails about him to the company. The note also includes mention of two female colleagues, Archana and Shashwati, accusing them of repeatedly humiliating him publicly in the office, denying him favourable work assignments and assigning him projects outside his area of expertise, news agency PTI reported. 

The note further alleged that the two women employees rebuked him over his performance, asked him to quit his job in front of colleagues and threatened to give adverse feedback. However, no reason behind these claims have been mentioned. 

Police registers case

Police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the case, but registered a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. "We have registered a case under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are conducting further investigation. No arrest has been made so far," a police official said.

In this regard, TCS issued a statement saying it had taken note of the allegations against its employees and was determining the facts. "The wellbeing of our employees is of utmost importance to us and we are extending all support to the bereaved family. We have also taken note of the allegations against the two employees and are ascertaining the facts," it said.

The IT major said it remained committed to "fostering a workplace that is respectful, supportive, and inclusive for all our employees."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
TCS employee in Pune dies by suicide, names 3 co-employees in note; Know what happened
TCS employee in Pune dies by suicide, names 3 co-employees in note; Know what ha
India vs Afghanistan: Shreyas Iyer just 23 runs away from creating ODI history for India
India vs Afghanistan: Shreyas Iyer just 23 runs away from creating ODI history
Spider-Man Brand New Day: India gets early access to Tom Holland's Marvel film, new release date announced
Spider-Man Brand New Day: India gets early access to Tom Holland's Marvel film
Haunted 2 movie review: Despite shoddy VFX, Vikram Bhatt surprises with Mahaakshay Chakraborty, spins spooky sequel, proving he still knows his game
Haunted 2 movie review: Vikram Bhatt surprises big time with Mahaakshay
Iran's Araghchi says peace deal with US has 'never been closer', Trump shares his post
Iran's Araghchi says peace deal with US has 'never been closer'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement