TCS employee in Pune dies by suicide, names 3 co-employees in note; Know what happened

A 48-year-old employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) died by suicide after which the Pune Police have registered a case against three people- among them are two employees the tech firm.

A 48-year-old employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) died by suicide after which the Pune Police have registered a case against three people- among them are two employees the tech firm. PTI reported that the case was registered at Bhosari police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad city based on a complaint filed by the deceased employee’s son, police said.

Amit Brahme worked at TCS’s Hinjawadi office, hanged himself at his residence in Bhosari on June 2.

Brahme names 3 employees in suicide note

In his alleged suicide note, Brahme claimed that a friend, named Vinod Palicha, used to send defamatory emails about him to the company. The note also includes mention of two female colleagues, Archana and Shashwati, accusing them of repeatedly humiliating him publicly in the office, denying him favourable work assignments and assigning him projects outside his area of expertise, news agency PTI reported.

The note further alleged that the two women employees rebuked him over his performance, asked him to quit his job in front of colleagues and threatened to give adverse feedback. However, no reason behind these claims have been mentioned.

Police registers case

Police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the case, but registered a case under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. "We have registered a case under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are conducting further investigation. No arrest has been made so far," a police official said.

In this regard, TCS issued a statement saying it had taken note of the allegations against its employees and was determining the facts. "The wellbeing of our employees is of utmost importance to us and we are extending all support to the bereaved family. We have also taken note of the allegations against the two employees and are ascertaining the facts," it said.

The IT major said it remained committed to "fostering a workplace that is respectful, supportive, and inclusive for all our employees."