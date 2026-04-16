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TCS conversion case: 'These things happen', Nashik office HR told employee not to report harassment

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has described the allegations as "gravely concerning and distressing", adding that a comprehensive probe is being carried out by the TCS.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 16, 2026, 11:45 PM IST

TCS conversion case: 'These things happen', Nashik office HR told employee not to report harassment
The case has made national headlines and sent shockwaves through the corporate world.
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More revelations have come to light in the sensational sexual harassment and religious conversion case at a branch of the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). A fresh report has said that the human resources (HR) manager at a Nashik BPO unit linked to the Indian IT giant had dissuaded a woman from submitting a complaint in connection with the case. The HR manager had allegedly said that "these things happen" as she sided with the accused, according to a report by the news agency PTI.

The case has made national headlines and sent shockwaves through the corporate world, raising many serious questions. Police have so far filed nine cases in relation to the allegations. Eight accused, including seven men and one woman, have been arrested, while another female suspect is currently on the run. The detained woman has been remanded to judicial custody until April 28.

Nashik Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik said that investigations are ongoing, with inputs sought from agencies including SID, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). "We will draw conclusions once evidence is obtained," he stated. Earlier, a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted after eight female employees reported mental and sexual harassment by senior colleagues at the office. A woman employee, Nida Khan, who was the HR manager at the Nashik office, is reportedly on the run.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has described the allegations as "gravely concerning and distressing", adding that a comprehensive probe is being carried out by TCS.

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