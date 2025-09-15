Taxpayer alert! ITR Filing last date today; what happens if you miss deadline? Know penalties, fines, legal risks

The ITR filing deadline for 2025 is September 15. There is no extension, and taxpayers must submit their returns promptly to avoid penalties, interest, and loss of benefits.

For most taxpayers, particularly salaried individuals, pensioners, and small businesses not requiring an audit, the last date to file Income Tax Returns(ITR) is today, i.e Monday, September 15. Even though many CAs and experts appealed for an extension, pointing out technical glitches on the e-filing portal and related issues, official sources have already confirmed that there is no extension. Hence, taxpayers should file their ITRs today to avoid any penalties.

What will happen if you miss the ITR filing deadline?

Missing the deadline carries financial and procedural consequences. If a taxpayer could not file their ITR by the due date, the law allows for the filing of a belated return. For the current financial year, belated returns can be submitted until December 31. Under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, late filers must pay a penalty fee.

If you file your tax return after the due date (September 15, 2025) but before December 31, 2025, you'll face a penalty. For incomes above Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is Rs 5,000, and for incomes up to Rs 5 lakh, it's Rs 1,000. Additionally, if you have an unpaid tax liability, you'll be charged 1% monthly interest from the due date until filing, as per Section 234A of the Income Tax Act Filing your ITR after the deadline means you can't carry forward losses (except house property loss) under Section 139(3). If tax is due, you'll also pay 1% monthly interest on the unpaid amount until the return is filed, as per Section 234A of the Income Tax Act.



What are the legal risks?



If you are eligible for a tax refund, missing the deadline can delay or even forfeit it. Filing on time ensures that refunds are processed promptly. Taxpayers can carry forward losses (such as capital or business losses) to future years only if the ITR is filed within the due date. Missing the deadline means losing this advantage. Repeated failure to file ITR can invite notices and scrutiny from the Income Tax Department and additional penalties and legal complications. The timely filing protects taxpayers from unnecessary legal hassles.