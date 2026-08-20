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Taxi, Auto drivers face 16-question Marathi test in Maharashtra: Check questions, rules and penalties

Drivers are being asked 16 practical questions based on everyday situations, such as speaking to passengers about destinations, fares, routes, meters and CNG stops, instead of a formal language test.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 10:09 PM IST

Taxi, Auto drivers face 16-question Marathi test in Maharashtra: Check questions, rules and penalties
Taxi, Auto drivers face 16-question Marathi test in Maharashtra: Check questions, rules and penalties (Representative image)
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The Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules have made practical knowledge of the Marathi language mandatory for all commercial passenger vehicle drivers in Maharashtra, including those operating app-based cabs. Following the announcement, a statewide exercise began on Thursday in which Taxi and autorickshaw drivers are being put through a 16-question test on their working knowledge of Marathi. The Regional Transport Office teams have issued one-month notices to those who fail to answer satisfactorily. They have also warned of suspension of their badges if failed to comply.

16 questions on everyday situations

According to the new directive, drivers are being asked 16 practical questions based on everyday situations, such as speaking to passengers about destinations, fares, routes, meters and CNG stops, instead of a formal language test.  Among the responses officials expect drivers to understand and use are: "Mala CNG bharayche aahe. Thode thambave lagel" (I need to fill up with CNG, we'll have to stop for a while); "majhi rickshaw/taxi sharingchi aahe" (my auto/taxi is a shared one); and "meter chalu kele aahe" (have started the meter).

Drivers who fail the test will be given one month to learn Marathi. If they still fail, their badges will be suspended for three months, following which they will get another chance. The RTO has also been asked to videograph the testing process.

Government says move is to preserve Marathi

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the move was aimed at preserving Marathi and Maharashtra’s cultural identity, not affecting livelihoods, adding that 1.65 lakh drivers had already received Marathi training. However, taxi and autorickshaw unions have raised concerns over the lack of a clear definition of “working knowledge” of Marathi and warned that the vague rules could lead to corruption and financial exploitation of drivers.

Sarnaik, while announcing the month-long drive on Wednesday, said the government did not intend to affect anyone’s livelihood, but wanted to ensure that Marathi, along with the state’s identity and culture, was preserved. He said 1.65 lakh drivers had already undergone Marathi training and received certificates during a 105-day campaign, which he said had received a good response.The move follows the state government’s recent amendment to the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, making working knowledge of Marathi mandatory for taxi and autorickshaw drivers. 

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