Taxation, ban on e-cigarettes among 27 key bills likely to be tabled in upcoming winter session

The BJP-led NDA government is expected to table 27 bills with several key ones in the upcoming winter session of the Parliament which will be in effect from November 18 (tomorrow) to December 13.

The government will try to pass several key bills in the upcoming session including Taxation Law Amendment Bill 2019, Bill to ban e-cigarettes, Insolvency and Bankruptcy(Second Amendment Bill 2019, Medical Termination of Pregnancy Amendment Bill, National Police University Bill, Citizenship Amendment Bill, National River Ganga Bill, Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, Personal Data Protection Bill and Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 among others.

Earlier on Saturday, taking part in an all-party meeting convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ahead of the winter session at Parliament, PM Modi said that he "looked forward to a productive Parliament session".

"Had a wonderful interaction with leaders and MPs across party lines this evening. We look forward to a productive Parliament session, where people-centric and development-oriented issues would be discussed", Modi posted on Twitter.

After the meeting concluded, Lok Sabha Speaker Birla said, "There has been a pleasant discussion with the MPs of all political parties, everyone has given the assurance that the session will run smoothly."

Among other key bills that are likely to be taken up in the winter session is on regularising 1,728 unauthorised colonies in Delhi. A bill to penalise people who assault doctors on duty may also be brought.