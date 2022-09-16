Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Tax consultant: IRCTC causing loss to exchequer by not issuing invoice

Chandigarh-based tax consultancy said that notices to the central government were sent by Supreme Court to plug existing loopholes in the GST system.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

Tax consultant: IRCTC causing loss to exchequer by not issuing invoice
Tax consultant: IRCTC causing loss to exchequer by not issuing invoice

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, is causing loss to the exchequer by not issuing an invoice to the consumers for eatables sold within trains, a tax consultant said on Friday.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chandigarh-based tax consultant Ajay Jagga said the Supreme Court recently issued notices to the Central government on a plea seeking to plug existing loopholes in the GST system.

The IRCTC, which is selling food in the trains, appears to be a similar entity causing huge losses to the exchequer, he said.

He said he travelled by Shatabdi Express to New Delhi from Chandigarh on Thursday. While travelling, he ordered a cup of tea and paid Rs 20 for this.

Later he asked for an invoice. On his insistence, an invoice from Satyam Caterers Private Ltd was issued.

One cup of tea sold without invoice results in a GST loss of Re 1, he said. "Imagine other items like cold drinks, chocolates and food booked within the train without issuing invoices," Jagga, a former member of the Tax Intelligence Unit, told IANS.

Also, he said, the waiters were charging food amounts in the bill but not issuing the invoice to the consumers.

"The working of IRCTC waiters and other staff is causing huge losses to the exchequers. On one hand, we are penalizing shopkeepers for not issuing bills and on the other, the IRCTC is not issuing bills and the number of such transactions, pan-India, would be in lakhs every day," said his letter.

Earlier, in a letter to the Union Finance Minister, he had said the Centre should issue a necessary advisory to all states that restaurants should stop charging unjustified extra cost, which was being imposed on consumers for items such as pastry, cake, etc.

(Source: IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
In pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Shehnaaz Gill grace style awards event
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow rains: Nine people dead due to wall collapse
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.