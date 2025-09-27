Tauqeer Raza Khan, cleric whose 'I love Muhammad' video triggered massive protest in Bareilly arrested

Raza Khan had called for protest in support of the controversial "I love Muhammad" campaign, after which a huge crowd gathered in Bareilly and police launched a lathi-charge. Read on to know more on this.

Tauqeer Raza Khan, a cleric and chief of Ittehad-e-Millat Council, was arrested on Saturday after his video triggered a massive protest in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly. He is currently being questioned in connection with the protest, officials said, adding that seven more people have also been held. Raza had called for protest in support of the "I love Muhammad" campaign, after which a huge crowd gathered in Bareilly and police launched a lathi-charge.

What happened in Bareilly this week?

Protests erupted in Bareilly on Friday as demonstrators pelted stones and police launched a lathi-charge to contain the crowd. Officials have said that 10 policemen were injured in the clashes, adding that over 40 people have been taken into custody in relation with the incident. Police have filed a case against hundreds of unidentified persons on charges of rioting, obstruction of government work, and assault on police officials. Videos from the incident showed a large crowd gathered outside Raza's house, raising slogans and holding placards saying: "I love Muhammad."

What is the 'I love Muhammad' row?

The row began earlier this month in Kanpur, when an "I love Muhammad" poster was put up on a tent during Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi celebrations. Hindu groups in the area objected to the poster saying it was deliberately installed at a site where festivals such as Ram Navami are celebrated. Tensions escalated between the two communities in the region as Hindus alleged their posters were torn and taken down. Many also took to social media to further popularise the "I love Muhammad" slogan. Hindu religious leaders launched a countercampaign in Varanasi with "I love Mahadev" posters and placards.