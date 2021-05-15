Tauktae expected to become very severe cyclonic storm by Sunday, says IMD

The cyclonic storm Tauktae is expected to become a 'severe cyclonic storm' within the next 12 hours and a 'very severe cyclonic storm' by Sunday, said K Santhosh, Director (Thiruvananthapuram), India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

"Within the next 12 hours cyclone Tauktae is expected to become a 'severe cyclonic storm' and by Sunday it is expected to become a 'very severe cyclonic storm' while moving northwestward to the Gujarat coast. By May 18 it is expected to cross Gujarat by evening," Santhosh said.

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department, the cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' (pronounced as Tau'Te) over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea moved north-north-westwards with a speed of about 11 kmph and lay centred at 8.30 am today over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea, about 190 km north-northwest of Aminidivi, 330 km south-southwest of Panjim-Goa, 930 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat) and 1020 km south-southeast of Karachi (Pakistan).

In view of IMD's warning about Cyclone Tauktae, Gujarat has geared up adequately to ensure there is no casualty and set up a control room, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Saturday even as a Central advisory predicted damage to thatched houses, roads, power and communication lines in the districts of the Saurashtra region.

Rupani said teams of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) will be deployed.

"The state government has made full preparations and a control room has been set up. Administrations of the districts in Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions, which are likely to be affected by the cyclone, have been alerted. Teams of the NDRF are reaching the state, and they will be deployed," Rupani told reporters in Palanpur in Banaskantha district.

He said the state will try to prevent casualties in the cyclone. "Gujarat is fully prepared. We are working with the concern that there shouldn't be any casualty in the cyclone," the CM added.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday announced suspension of scheduled flight services at Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep till 10 am on May 16 due to heavy rains.

The airport will be made operational as and when cyclone passes the area, AAI said.

According to an official release, IMD has predicted rainfall of varying intensity, from light and moderate to extremely heavy, due to the impact of cyclone in Lakshadweep Islands, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat and West Rajasthan.

It said that gale wind speed reaching 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph is prevailing over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. It is likely to increase over east-central Arabian Sea becoming 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph from May 16 morning.

Sea condition over east-central Arabian Sea will be high to very high on May 15 and very high to phenomenal on May 16 and over northeast Arabian Sea on May 17 and May 18, IMD said.

It said that tidal wave of about 2- 3 m above astronomical tide is likely to inundate coastal areas of Morbi, Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts and 1-2 meters along Porbandar, Junagarh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar and 0.5 to 1m over the remaining coastal districts of Gujarat.

The IMD said there should be total suspension of fishing operations over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra coasts.

It also advised total suspension of fishing operations over northeast Arabian Sea and along and off Gujarat coast from May 17.

"The fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep- Maldives areas, east-central Arabian Sea along and off Karnataka coast, east-central Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra-Goa coasts and into east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast till May 18," it said.

Those who are out at sea over north Arabian Sea have been advised to return to the coast.