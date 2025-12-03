FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways introduces BIG change for tickets at reservation counters; check details here

Tatkal ticket rules: Indian Railways has introduced a new rule for booking Tatkal tickets at reservation counters. Passengers will now have to provide a one-time password (OTP) received on their mobile phones to book Tatkal train tickets from railway reservation counters. The move aims to curb the misuse of the last-minute ticket booking facility.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 06:28 PM IST

Tatkal ticket rules: Indian Railways has introduced a new rule for booking Tatkal tickets at reservation counters. Passengers will soon have to provide a one-time password (OTP) received on their mobile phones to book Tatkal train tickets from railway reservation counters. The move aims to curb the misuse of the last-minute ticket booking facility.

How will it work?

During the ticket booking process, the OTP will be sent to the mobile number provided by the passenger. A Tatkal ticket will be generated only after the OTP is validated. This update is being introduced to increase transparency in the reservation system and ensure easier access for genuine travellers.

Why Railways introduced OTP rule

According to PTI, the Railway Ministry initiated the OTP-based Tatkal ticketing system for journeys booked from reservation counters on a pilot basis on November 17. The move initially involved just a few trains, and later expanded to 52 trains. The move will be implemented at counters for all the remaining trains in the next few days, the ministry said in a statement.

Railways had first started Aadhaar-based verification for online Tatkal tickets in July 2025. After this, in October 2025, the OTP system was implemented for the first day of booking online general tickets. Both systems have been easily adopted by the people, which has increased transparency in booking. From 28 October 2025, Aadhaar Authentication has been made mandatory for booking train tickets on IRCTC between 8 AM to 10 AM. According to IRCTC, this rule will be applicable only in the time slot when the demand for tickets is highest. That is, from 8 AM to 10 AM, which is the time when bookings are highest, only Aadhaar-verified users will be able to book tickets.

