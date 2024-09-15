Twitter
PM Modi flags off six Vande Bharat trains at Jharkhand's Tatanagar

Meet world's most charitable man, an Indian who donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji

Prashant Kishor makes BIG statement on liquor ban in Bihar, says 'will end it if...'

Anubhav Sinha opens up on how Bheed, Anek’s box office failure impacted him: ‘You get encouraged not to…'

Meet IIT-JEE topper Chirag Falor, who secured 100 percentile, didn't take admission in IIT due to...

India

Tatanagar-Varanasi in 7 hours: New Vande Bharat train route, timings, top speed to be...

PM Modi will flag off Six Vande Bharat trains. The trains will improve the connectivity on the Tatanagar - Patna, Bhagalpur - Dumka - Howrah, Brahmapur - Tatanagar, Gaya - Howrah, Deoghar - Varanasi, Rourkela - Howrah routes.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

Tatanagar-Varanasi in 7 hours: New Vande Bharat train route, timings, top speed to be...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off six Vande Bharat trains at Tatanagar, during his visit to Jharkhand, on Sunday at 10 am.PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of various Railway projects worth more than Rs. 660 crores and distribute sanction letters to 20,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gravin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries.

PM Modi will flag off Six Vande Bharat trains. The trains will improve the connectivity on the Tatanagar - Patna, Bhagalpur - Dumka - Howrah, Brahmapur - Tatanagar, Gaya - Howrah, Deoghar - Varanasi, Rourkela - Howrah routes.

These trains will boost religious tourism in the region by providing faster mode of commute to the pilgrimage sites like Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar (Jharkhand), Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Kalighat, and Belur Math in Kolkata (West Bengal).

Tatanagar-Varanasi Vande Bharat:

The new train will take 7 hours and fifty minutes to travel the route between Tatanagar and Varanasi, with eight coaches. The Tatanagar-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express's launch is a significant advancement for India's railway industry. It is a component of the government's goal to update and improve the nation's railways, making them more user-friendly and efficient.

The train will run every day except Sunday. The train will depart from Tatanagar at 6 am and arrive in Patna by 1 pm, while the return service will leave Patna at 3 pm and reach Tatanagar at 11 pm.

Varanasi – Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express: Timings
Tatanagar to Varanasi: 6:00 AM to 1:50 PM
Varanasi to Tatanagar: 2:35 PM to 10:00 PM
Varanasi – Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express Route List
Ranchi
Dhanbad
Bokaro Steel City
Giridih
Dehri-on-Sone
Arrah
Buxar
Mughalsarai (Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Station)

(with inputs from ANI)

