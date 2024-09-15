Tatanagar-Varanasi in 7 hours: New Vande Bharat train route, timings, top speed to be...

PM Modi will flag off Six Vande Bharat trains. The trains will improve the connectivity on the Tatanagar - Patna, Bhagalpur - Dumka - Howrah, Brahmapur - Tatanagar, Gaya - Howrah, Deoghar - Varanasi, Rourkela - Howrah routes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off six Vande Bharat trains at Tatanagar, during his visit to Jharkhand, on Sunday at 10 am.PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of various Railway projects worth more than Rs. 660 crores and distribute sanction letters to 20,000 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gravin (PMAY-G) beneficiaries.

These trains will boost religious tourism in the region by providing faster mode of commute to the pilgrimage sites like Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar (Jharkhand), Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Kalighat, and Belur Math in Kolkata (West Bengal).

Tatanagar-Varanasi Vande Bharat:

The new train will take 7 hours and fifty minutes to travel the route between Tatanagar and Varanasi, with eight coaches. The Tatanagar-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express's launch is a significant advancement for India's railway industry. It is a component of the government's goal to update and improve the nation's railways, making them more user-friendly and efficient.

The train will run every day except Sunday. The train will depart from Tatanagar at 6 am and arrive in Patna by 1 pm, while the return service will leave Patna at 3 pm and reach Tatanagar at 11 pm.

Varanasi – Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express: Timings

Tatanagar to Varanasi: 6:00 AM to 1:50 PM

Varanasi to Tatanagar: 2:35 PM to 10:00 PM

Varanasi – Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express Route List

Ranchi

Dhanbad

Bokaro Steel City

Giridih

Dehri-on-Sone

Arrah

Buxar

Mughalsarai (Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Station)

