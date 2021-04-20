Tata Steel supplying 200-300 tons oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients

Amid the shortage of medical oxygen in the country due to a huge increase in the COVID-19 caseload, Tata Steel has announced that it is supplying 200-300 tonnes of medical oxygen on a daily basis to various state governments and hospitals.

"Medical oxygen is critical to the treatment of COVID19 patients. Responding to the National urgency, we're supplying 200-300 tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen daily to various State governments & hospitals. We are in this fight together & will surely win it," the company said in a tweet.

For coronavirus patients, Liquid medical oxygen or LMO is a crucial medical requirement.

This comes as India's largest steel-making company SAIL on Saturday said that it has also supplied over 33,300 tonnes of LMO for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the Centre is taking measures to ramp up the availability of medical beds as also the production of medical oxygen. "Work is on to increase the number of beds in hospitals. In some cities, large COVID-19 dedicated hospitals are being built. The demand for oxygen has increased in many parts of the country. The Centre, state governments, and the private sector are trying to make oxygen available to all those who are in need of it. Many steps are being taken in this direction," he said.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to urgently provide oxygen to the national capital, saying that hospitals are facing acute shortage due to an unprecedented surge in cases.

"Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen," Kejriwal tweeted.

He had earlier made a similar appeal to the central government, saying that hospitals in the national capital are running low on oxygen as well as ICU beds.