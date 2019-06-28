Tata Motors needs to transform itself to be relevant in future mobility: Chandrasekaran

Headlines

Asian Games 2023: Historic win in shooting for India as Sift Kaur wins Gold, Ashi Chouksey secures bronze

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Trevor Noah's show cancelled in Bengaluru due to bad acoustics; netizens react

Dunki not postponing release despite reported clash with Prabhas' Salaar, confirms Shah Rukh Khan: 'Aur kya karoon...'

DNA TV Show: How EAM Jaishankar showed a mirror to Justin Trudeau’s government over Nijjar’s killing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asian Games 2023: Historic win in shooting for India as Sift Kaur wins Gold, Ashi Chouksey secures bronze

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Trevor Noah's show cancelled in Bengaluru due to bad acoustics; netizens react

Benefits of drinking coriander seeds water in morning

8 Natural things that promote hair growth

8 Benefits of consuming fruits in the morning daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Dunki not postponing release despite reported clash with Prabhas' Salaar, confirms Shah Rukh Khan: 'Aur kya karoon...'

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer will have special offer of buy 1 get 1 ticket free, here's when, how you can avail of it

HomeIndia

India

Tata Motors needs to transform itself to be relevant in future mobility: Chandrasekaran

Chandrasekaran said JLR is taking steps to cut costs and is actively looking at partnerships while taking a calibrated approach towards future investment in the product portfolio.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 28, 2019, 10:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The next few years will be decisive for Tata Motors and the company needs to transform itself to be relevant in the world of future mobility by forming partnerships, developing new solutions and optimise investment, according to Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

In his address to shareholders in the company's Annual Report for 2018-19, he also reiterated that transition to electric mobility needs to be well planned with government and industry working together to ensure development of ecosystem while incentives are provided to stimulate demand and sustainability goals are achieved.

With Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) facing challenges in the last one year, Chandrasekaran said the British arm is taking steps to cut costs and is actively looking at partnerships while taking a calibrated approach towards future investment in the product portfolio.

"The next few years are going to be decisive for our company. We have to focus on strong operational excellence to deliver positive cashflows while making the right investments to be prepared for the future," Chandrasekaran said.

He further said, "We need to transform ourselves to be relevant in the world of future mobility. This will require us to form partnerships, develop mobility solutions and optimise our investment in the process." On EVs, he said,

"Your company's strong belief is that this is a necessary initiative for India." Tata Motors is committed to take the lead in this transition and work with other companies in the Tata ecosystem to help create a viable environment to drive adoption of electric vehicles.

"However, this transition has to be well planned. The government and industry need to work together to ensure that ecosystem is developed, incentives are provided to stimulate demand and sustainability goals are achieved by implementing emission norms across the value chain," Chandrasekaran added.

On JLR, he said from an operational performance perspective, the last twelve months have been challenging for the company.

"These have resulted in the business reporting a revenue decline this year and an operating loss," he said adding JLR faced headwinds from external factors, including slowdown of sales in China and Europe along with internal factors of high fixed cost structures, dealer network profitability and high investment leading to cash outflows.

Elaborating on steps taken by JLR to overcome the challenges, Chandrasekaran said it "is taking steps to cut costs while taking a calibrated approach towards future investment in the product portfolio".

"The company is actively looking at partnerships and prioritising its investments while ensuring that it is not compromising its future. These are critical interventions and JLR is committed to deliver cost and cash improvements," he said.

Commenting on Tata Motors' domestic operations, he said under the 'Turnaround' programme started in July 2017 the company has undertaken a series of comprehensive steps to address different aspects of the business.

"I am happy to share with you that the result of these initiatives has been visible in your company's strong operational and financial performance," he added.

Chandrasekaran, however, said while the company continued to make significant progress, "by no means the work is done".

"In the CV segment, your company needs to grow and secure the sustainable cashflow from the business and ensure smooth transition to BSVI emission norms," he said.

In the PV segment, Chandrasekaran said, "Your company needs to enhance its sales and service offering which is a key to growth in volumes and execute its plan to achieve profitability at PBT level." Chandrasekaran said the

Indian automotive industry is expected to emerge as the world's third largest passenger vehicle market by 2021, driven by the underlying economic growth, increasing consumption demand and mass urbanisation.

"However, in the short to medium term, the sector faces some challenges due to the ongoing credit crunch, low consumer spending and the transition from BS-IV to BS-VI emission norms by April 1, 2020," he added.

The growth in the commercial vehicle market is likely to pick-up driven by increased infrastructure spending, growth of new-age industries like e-commerce and further progress in the hub and spoke model of distribution, Chandrasekaran said.

Globally, he said the automotive industry is witnessing disruptive innovations and technological changes are leading to new products and business models including shared mobility, autonomous and connected vehicles.

Concerns about sustainability are leading the governments across the world to push for reduction in the carbon footprint, encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles.

"These changes coupled with geo-political trade situation, uncertainty around Brexit and slow-down in China have led to a period of uncertainty for the global auto industry," he said. 
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Threads users will soon be able to delete account without losing Instagram profile

Dunki not postponing release despite reported clash with Prabhas' Salaar, confirms Shah Rukh Khan: 'Aur kya karoon...'

Eid-e-Milad 2023: When is Eid-e-Milad? Banks to remain closed on September 27, 28, 29 in these cities; full list here

'Why he cannot find a day to visit Manipur': Congress leader Jairam Ramesh takes a dig at PM Modi

This superstar couple had to break up after her family threatened to kill him, she never married, he eloped with co-star

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE