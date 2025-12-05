Tata Group Chairman Noel Tata’s mother, Ratan Tata’s stepmother Simone Tata passes away at 95

Simone Tata, mother of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and stepmother of the late Ratan Tata, passed away at 95 in Mumbai after a brief illness. A pioneer in business and philanthropy, she transformed Lakmé into a leading cosmetics brand and helped establish the Westside retail chain.

Simone Tata, the mother of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and stepmother of the late Ratan Tata, passed away on Friday morning at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after a brief illness. She was 95. The last rites will be held on Saturday morning at the Cathedral of the Holy Name Church, Colaba, according to a statement from the Tata Group.

Founder of Lakmé

A pioneering figure in India’s business landscape, Simone Tata played a key role in transforming Lakmé into India’s leading cosmetics brand and establishing the Westside retail chain, laying the groundwork for organised fashion retail in the country. Beyond her business achievements, she was actively involved in philanthropic initiatives, supporting institutions such as the Sir Ratan Tata Institute.

Tata Group tribute

A Tata Group spokesperson paid tribute, stating, 'With her positivity and deep resolve, she overcame many challenges in her life while touching many of us deeply. She will always be remembered for her remarkable contributions to business and philanthropy. May her soul rest in peace, and may God give us strength to overcome this loss.'

Simone Tata is survived by her son, Noel Tata, her daughter-in-law, Aloo Mistry, and grandchildren, Neville, Maya and Leah.

Early Life and Career

Born Simone Naval Dunoyer in Geneva, Switzerland, she first visited India as a tourist in 1953. She married Naval H. Tata two years later, beginning her lifelong association with the Tata Group.

Her professional journey began in the early 1960s when she joined the board of Lakmé in 1961, then a small subsidiary of Tata Oil Mills Company (TOMCO), known for personal care products such as Hamam, Okay, and Modi Soaps. Over the decades, her leadership and vision helped shape Lakmé into a household name and a symbol of modern Indian cosmetics.

Simone Tata’s legacy is remembered not only for her contributions to business and retail but also for her unwavering commitment to philanthropy and social causes. She leaves behind a lasting impact on both the corporate and charitable spheres in India.