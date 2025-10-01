Taslima Nasreen’s Durga Puja post sparks row; Javed Akhtar counters with Ganga-Jamni culture, details here

‘Their sins are forgiven’: How did Donald Trump end Harvard University feud with a USD 500 million deal?
As Bengalis celebrate Durga Puja, Taslima Nasreen’s claim that all Bengalis have roots in Hindu culture has sparked a debate. Javed Akhtar countered, highlighting India’s Ganga-Jamni Awadh culture and regional diversity in traditions.
At a time Bengalis across the world are celebrating Durga Puja irrespective of their religion, caste, or origin, writer Taslima Nasreen has sparked a new and interesting controversy. Taking to X, she wrote in a post on social media that all Bengalis, irrespective of their religion, have their cultural roots in the Hindu culture. She wrote, "We Bengalis—whatever religion or philosophy we may have embraced over the course of history—belong, in our national identity, to India. The forefathers and foremothers of Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, Muslims, and even atheists of India were all, or nearly all, Indian Hindus."
There is nothing to conceal: Hindu culture is the foundation of Bengali culture. We Bengalis—whatever religion or philosophy we may have embraced over the course of history—belong, in our national identity, to India. The forefathers and foremothers of Hindus, Buddhists,… pic.twitter.com/yyvYN3dZqH— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) September 29, 2025
The Bangladeshi author living in exile in India added that for Bengali Muslims, their culture is not of Arabia, but Bengali culture, which is rooted in Hindu tradition. However, Urdu poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar disagreed. He highlighted the Ganga Jamni Awadh culture. He wrote on X, "We the people of traditional Awadh have great respect for Bengali culture, language and literature. But if some one is unable to appreciate and respect the great Ganga Jamni Awadh culture and its refinement its sophistication then it’s completely his lose."
While admitting that his culture has nothing to do with that of the Arabs, the Urdu poet also said that Parsian and Central Asian cultures have had an influence but “on our terms and condition”. He hit back at Taslima Nasreen by reminding her that "BTW many Bangali surnames are in Persian."
In yet another post on X, Javed Akhtar asked, "Are you suggesting the culture of Gujrati Hindus and Tamil Hindus is the same or the culture of Lucknow Muslim and Konkan Muslim are identical or the culture of the North eastern Indian Christian and a French Christian is similar? Culture and languages belong to regions not to religions."