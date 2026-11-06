Tarun Tejpal's plea falls flat, SC declines to freeze 10-year jail term in rape case

The case pertains to allegations made by a female journalist who accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside a hotel elevator on November 7 and 8, 2013. Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013, on those charges.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal's plea seeking suspension of his 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence in a rape case.

The sentence was imposed by the Bombay High Court, which had convicted him in the case.

Tejpal had surrendered before the Mapusa court in Goa in the 2013 rape case, following the Supreme Court’s order requiring him to surrender before his appeal against the conviction is taken up for hearing.

The case pertains to allegations made by a female journalist who accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside a hotel elevator on November 7 and 8, 2013. Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013, on those charges.

Last month, the Supreme Court rejected Tejpal's plea seeking exemption from surrendering before his plea was filed against the Bombay High Court judgement convicting him, which was listed in the top court and ordered him to surrender within three weeks.

A bench of Justice Alok Aradhe also directed Tejpal to furnish the surrender certificate before the Court. The single-judge bench also agreed to list his criminal appeal on September 22, provided he submits the surrender certificate by then.

Tejpal had sought exemption from surrendering on the ground that his appeal should first be listed and heard by the Supreme Court. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tejpal, argued that the Court has the power to dispense with the requirement of surrender in an appropriate case and list the criminal appeal even where the accused has not surrendered.

Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the State of Goa, opposed the plea and submitted that the exemption application had to be considered in light of the merits of the case. He relied on the findings of the Bombay High Court and submitted that the case involved an aggravated offence of rape for which Tejpal had been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Justice Aradhe observed that the Court was considering the exemption plea precisely because it had the power to do so.Sibal had submitted that Tejpal's case involved a challenge to the High Court's reversal of his acquittal and that the merits of the appeal warranted consideration. The Court, however, made clear that it had gone through the High Court judgment and asked either party - Tejpal or the State of Goa to confine its submissions to the question of exemption.

The Court had asked how much time Tejpal would require to surrender. Following the submission that three weeks would be required, the Court rejected the application seeking exemption and directed Tejpal to surrender within three weeks and furnish proof of surrender.

The Court had further directed that, if the surrender certificate is furnished, Tejpal's appeal against the Bombay HC judgement be listed on September 22.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)