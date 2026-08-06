Tarun Tejpal convicted: What is the 2013 rape case, why Bombay HC overturned his acquittal?

The Bombay High Court has convicted former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 rape case, overturning his acquittal by a Goa sessions court.

Tehelka magazine's editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal has been pronounced guilty of the offences of rape and sexual harassment of a junior colleague in a 13-year-old case. The Bombay High Court Bench on Thursday set aside the Goa Sessions Court's judgment, which had acquitted him.

A division bench of Justice Dr Neela Gokhale and Justice Amit Jamsandekar, allowing the appeal filed by the Goa Government, convicted Tejpal under Sections 376(2)(f) and 376(2)(k), along with Sections 354A, 354B of the Indian Penal Code. During the hearing, Tejpal pleaded for lenience. "I am 62, and I believe I am a victim. I have a wife, and that's not much else to say. All that I can say is we can go and appeal. Please be lenient with me. The rest of the facts are placed on record," he said as per Live Law.

Tejpal's advocate requested a stay of the conviction order for at least 8 weeks to enable the filing of an appeal in the Supreme Court, considering that it was a reversal of an acquittal, citing that there has been no other case or FIR against Tejpal. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, for the State, opposed the plea for leniency, saying that a precedent must be set, saying, "This court must give out a clear message to society that when a girl says no, it means no," he said.

What is the 2013 rape case?

The rape case pertains to allegations made by a woman journalist, who had accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside a hotel elevator on November 7 and 8, 2013. Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013, on the charges. On September 29, 2017, the court had charged him with various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, sexual harassment, and wrongful confinement. He, however, pleaded not guilty. Following the framing of charges, Tejpal had moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the charges levelled against him. The top court refused to quash the charges and directed the trial to be concluded within six months.

In May 2021, the Goa sessions court had acquitted Tejpal of all charges, holding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. The trial court noted the absence of medical evidence and relied on messages exchanged between the complainant and Tejpal, concluding that they did not support the prosecution's claim that she had been traumatised by the alleged assault.

Why Court set aside Tejpal's acquittal?

The Goa government successfully challenged the 2021 trial court acquittal before the Bombay High Court, seeking to have the trial court's judgment set aside. It argued that the sessions court had wrongly focused on the survivor's conduct instead of the evidence. It alleged key material, including Tejpal's apology email acknowledging he had pursued a sexual advance despite her reluctance, was ignored.

The State said the Sessions Court, instead of examining the material on record, assessed the victim's 'post-incident' behaviour, reactions and her background. Senior Advocate Aabad Ponda countered the State's argument, arguing that the trial court's judgment was a 'well-reasoned' one and that it was based on 'objective electronic evidence' and not on 'stereotypical notions.'

Meanwhile, the High Court has not yet announced the sentence, and the matter has been adjourned for a separate hearing on the quantum of punishment.