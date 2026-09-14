Tarun Tejpal Case: Former Tehelka editor-in-chief surrenders before Goa Court after SC's order

The case pertains to allegations made by a female journalist who accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside a hotel elevator on November 7 and 8, 2013. Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013, on those charges.

Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal surrendered before a Goa court on Monday in the 2013 rape case against a junior colleague, weeks after the Bombay High Court reversed his acquittal and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

Tejpal appeared before the Mapusa court to comply with the Supreme Court's direction that he surrender after his plea seeking exemption from surrender was rejected.

#WATCH | Goa: Rape convict and former Editor of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal surrenders before Mapusa Court.



Supreme Court ordered the rape convict and former Editor of Tehelka magazine, Tarun Tejpal to surrender within three weeks' time and to furnish the surrender… pic.twitter.com/7nU1wzyakd — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2026

The case pertains to allegations made by a female journalist who accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside a hotel elevator on November 7 and 8, 2013. Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013, on those charges.

Last month, the Supreme Court rejected Tejpal's plea seeking exemption from surrendering before his plea filed against the Bombay High Court judgement convicting him is listed in the top court and ordered him to surrender within three weeks.

About Tarun Tejpal case

The case goes back to November 2013, when a junior colleague accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her in a hotel elevator in Goa during Tehelka's ThinkFest.

Tejpal was arrested that month and remained in custody till July 2014, when he got bail. The trial started in 2017 and a Goa sessions court acquitted him in May 2021. The Goa government challenged the acquittal in the Bombay High Court.

On August 6, in a major twist to the 13-year-old case, the High Court's Goa Bench overturned the acquittal and convicted Tejpal of rape and other offences.

The High Court later sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, refused to stay the conviction, and directed him to surrender. Tejpal then moved the Supreme Court against the verdict, seeking exemption from surrendering pending his appeal.

The Supreme Court, however, rejected that request on August 25 and directed him to surrender within the stipulated period.

Tejpal has challenged the Bombay High Court verdict before the Supreme Court. His appeal is now expected to come up for hearing on September 22, subject to the surrender certificate being filed within the deadline set by the apex court.

The surrender does not end the legal proceedings. His challenge to the conviction and 10-year sentence remains pending before the Supreme Court.