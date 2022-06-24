Headlines

Tapan Kumar Deka appointed new IB chief, Samant Goel gets extension as RAW chief

Currently, Tapan Kumar heads the Intelligence Bureau's Operations section and has been tracking terrorists and religious extremism.

Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 06:07 PM IST

Special Director of Intelligence Bureau IPS officer Tapan Kumar Deka has been appointed as the Director of Intelligence Bureau for a tenure of two yeas. Deka will be succeeding Arvind Kumar upon completion of his tenure on June 30, 2022.

Deka, a Himachal Pradesh cadre officer from 1988 batch, is a north-east affairs expert who was sent to Assam by Home Minister Amit Shah after anti-CAA violence erupted in 2019.

Currently, Tapan Kumar heads the Intelligence Bureau's Operations section and has been tracking terrorists and religious extremism for the past two decades.

Deka, a quiet and meticulous expert, was the one who broke the back of the Indian Mujahideen group and also probed the 26/11 attacks. For the past two decades, he has been watching Islamic extremism while preserving ties and roots in Assam.

Meanwhile, the tenure of Samant Goel, who has been heading the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), has been extended by one more year, the ministry said in another order.

 

 

