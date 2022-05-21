UP gangsters sentenced to death in sensational NIA officer, wife's murder

The court had convicted Munir and Rayan yesterday for shooting dead NIA Deputy Superintendent of Police Tanzil Ahmed and his wife Farzana in 2016.

Bijnor: A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district has sentenced two gangsters to death for murdering an NIA officer and his wife six years ago. The court had convicted Munir and Rayan yesterday for shooting dead NIA Deputy Superintendent of Police Tanzil Ahmed and his wife Farzana in 2016.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police Dharamvir Singh said three other accused were acquitted.

The couple was returning home when the gangsters ambushed the car and shot them dead. Munir, Rayan, Jaini, Tanjim Ahmed and Rizwan were accused of killing them. All of them were his neighbours.

The court acquitted Jaini, Tanjim Ahmed and Rizwan.

With inputs from PTI