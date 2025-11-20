Tank Killer: Why India’s new Javelin Missiles mean ‘Fire and Forget’ border security

India is buying Javelin missiles and Excalibur shells from the US to improve border security. These smart, accurate weapons protect soldiers, strengthen the India–US partnership, and show India’s commitment to strong defence.

Have you ever wondered what makes a modern army truly powerful? It's not just about having more soldiers or bigger guns—it's about having the smartest weapons that can protect our borders without risking unnecessary lives. And that's exactly what India is doing right now. Our country is about to buy some seriously advanced weapons from the United States—Javelin anti-tank missiles and Excalibur artillery shells—for a total of ₹816 crore. Now, before you think that's too much money, let me explain why this is actually a brilliant decision, especially the Javelin missile deal.

The Javelin missile is like having a sniper rifle that can destroy enemy tanks and bunkers from a safe distance. Imagine you're a soldier facing an enemy tank—a massive metal beast that ordinary bullets can't even scratch. What do you do? This is where the Javelin becomes a game-changer. It's a shoulder-fired missile that can take out tanks, armored vehicles, and even fortified bunkers with pinpoint accuracy. The best part? Our soldier can fire it and immediately take cover, because the missile guides itself to the target using its own thermal camera.

India is purchasing 100 Javelin missiles along with 25 launch units that soldiers use to fire them. These launch units come with thermal imaging cameras, which means our troops can spot and destroy enemy targets even in complete darkness, heavy fog, or thick smoke. Think about how crucial this is during night operations or in the mountains where weather conditions are unpredictable.What I really appreciate about this deal is how thorough it is. We're not just buying missiles and hoping for the best. The package includes training simulators, practice rounds, spare parts, and detailed digital manuals. Our soldiers will get proper training on dummy missiles before they ever touch a real one. There's even a "fly-to-buy" test missile—we'll fire it first to make sure everything works perfectly before accepting the full delivery. That's smart shopping, isn't it?

The timing of this purchase tells us something important too. Remember Operation Sindoor last May, when India responded to the Pahalgam terror attack? During that operation, our forces used similar precision weapons, and they proved their worth. The military learned valuable lessons about what they need to defend our borders effectively, and these Javelins are part of that upgraded strategy.Some people might ask—why buy from America when we have our own defence industries? It's a fair question, but here's the reality: developing such advanced technology takes decades. The Javelin has been battle-tested in real conflicts worldwide. American soldiers have used it successfully in some of the toughest terrains. Why reinvent the wheel when we can get proven technology now and simultaneously work on developing our own systems for the future? We're not abandoning Make in India; we're just being practical about urgent defence needs.The deal also includes 216 Excalibur artillery shells worth ₹414 crore. These aren't ordinary shells—they're GPS-guided and can hit targets with incredible accuracy from over 40 kilometers away. But honestly, while these shells are impressive, the Javelin missiles are what really excite me. Every infantry unit can carry Javelins.

They're portable, easy to use, and give even a small team the power to stop an entire tank column.What makes this purchase even more significant is the diplomatic angle. The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency specifically mentioned that this sale strengthens India-US strategic partnership and recognizes India's importance in maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. We're not just buying weapons; we're building alliances.This deal comes during an interesting time. President Trump recently hinted at reducing tariffs on Indian goods, partly because we've reduced Russian oil imports. We're walking a diplomatic tightrope—maintaining good relations with both Washington and Moscow while prioritizing our own national interests.

That's mature, independent foreign policy.For people like us, this news is significant because it shows how national security works in the real world. Defence preparedness isn't about war-mongering; it's about ensuring peace through strength. When potential adversaries know we have advanced weapons and well-trained soldiers, they think twice before creating trouble at our borders.The ₹816 crore might sound like a lot, but consider this: it's a small price for protecting 1.4 billion people and giving our soldiers the best possible equipment.

These weapons could save countless Indian lives in any future conflict. They send a clear message—India is serious about defending its territory and won't compromise on the safety of its armed forces.In my opinion, this is money well spent. Our soldiers deserve the best protection and the most advanced tools to do their jobs. These Javelin missiles and Excalibur shells will make our army more capable, more confident, and better prepared for whatever challenges lie ahead. And that's something every Indian should feel proud about.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)