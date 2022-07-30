‘Leave tandoori chicken and ponder over serious damage to Gandhiji’s ideals’: Mahua Moitra to BJP

File photo

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday took a jibe at BJP, saying that it should leave the tandoori chicken alone and ponder over far serious damage to Gandhi’s ideals.

Her comments come a day after BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla`s allegation that protesting MPs in Parliament ate chicken in front of Gandhi's statue.

“Urge BJP to leave Tandoori chicken alone & ponder over far serious damage to Gandhiji’s ideals: Non-violence - Bulldozer raj Truth - 15 lakhs/Indian Swaraj - End of Federalism Simplicity- ₹10 lakh suit,” she wrote in a tweet.

Four MPs from Lok Sabha and 23 from Rajya Sabha are facing suspension for disrupting proceedings of Parliament proceedings and holding placards. These MPs are a 50-hour protest against the action.

AAP member Sanjay Singh was also suspended from the Upper House for a week on Wednesday for unruly behaviour and showing utter disregard to the Chair.

On Tuesday, 19 Opposition Members were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for a week for disrupting House proceedings.

