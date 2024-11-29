PCT supplements are much misunderstood and often not used effectively. Tamoxifen Vs anastrozole? It’s a common question, but the wrong question. I’ll explain exactly why in this guide.

We’ll cover Nolvadex in detail, as it’s the most popular and potent PCT supplement. I’ll talk about Nolvadex PCT dosage, and how to use it. But Nolvadex isn’t always the best option.

So We’ll explain how to use one or more PCT supplements in combination, depending on recognizing the symptoms you have.

If you’d like to check out affordable generic PCT supplements before we start, then these are fantastic value and quality:

>>>>> Check Out The Most Popular Post Cylcle Therapy Supplements <<<<<

What Is Tamoxifen?

Tamoxifen is the active ingredient in Nolvadex. Nolvadex is just a brand name, so don’t get hung up on trying to find Nolvadex. You can get generic Tamoxifen which does exactly the same.

Tamoxifen is a SERM, a Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulator. That means, just like SARMs, it selectively binds as an agonist to receptors in the body, but rather than androgen receptors, it binds to estrogen receptors.

It has a high affinity for estrogen receptors in the chest tissue area, which is why some people suggest using Tamoxifen for gyno symptom relief.

What Is Anastrozole?

Anastrozole is an aromatase inhibitor. It works by blocking an enzyme called aromatase. This enzyme facilitates the conversion of testosterone into estrogen.

Although this conversion is completely natural to maintain balance in the body system, with SARMs, testosterone production is depleted, but the body is fooled into thinking it has more, so the conversion levels are higher, which creates a huge imbalance.

By blocking this enzyme, and aromatase inhibitor can dramatically lower this conversion into estrogen, giving testosterone production space to recover.

Tamoxifen Vs Anastrozole

Tamoxifen is a SERM, while anastrozole is in aromatase inhibitor. So as you can hopefully now see, you’re comparing apples to oranges.

Both work differently in the body. Tamoxifen has the following advantages:

Works quickly to block the effects of estrogen in the body

Helps to elevate levels of the hormones LH and FSH

Gives the body the tools to bounce testosterone production upwards

Can target gyno symptoms in breast tissue

Anastrozole has the following advantages:

Stops testosterone loss through blocking the enzyme aromatase

Is very fast acting at achieving its goals

Lowers levels of estrogen fast

So as you can see, there are actually complimentary. Many people use an initial PCT regime a very low dose anastrozole (usually one quarter of a 0.5 mg capsule every three or four days), alongside a good dose of Nolvadex.

Doing this hits things from both angles, but it’s not always needed or desired, especially if you have low estrogen levels already and don’t want to deplete them further.

Nolvadex PCT Bodybuilding Benefits: Can It Also Raise Testosterone On Cycle?

Nolvadex is the best all round PCT supplement for the following reasons:

It’s good at initially bouncing your testosterone levels back

It’s the most tolerable to be taken over the entire PCT cycle

Nolvadex has been shown in studies to be very good at what it does

Nolvadex raises levels of FSH and LH, which can in turn raise testosterone levels

Nolvadex blocks estrogen receptors in breast tissue

Whatever your circumstances, Nolvadex bodybuilding benefits make it the number one choice. It’s well tolerated, and a different doses can be used throughout your PCT supplement of many weeks.

However, there are circumstances where it’s not best on its own, or best to use at all, as we will discuss shortly.

>>>>> Click Here To Buy Tamoxifen Online <<<<<

Tamoxifen For Gyno: What’s The Best Thing To Do?

Nolvadex binds with a high affinity to estrogen receptors in breast tissue, blocking estrogen from getting to them.

This is good for starting to reverse the symptoms of gyno, and it’s better at doing that and Clomid.

However, it’s a first-generation SERM, and the second generation ones like Raloxifene, although weaker overall, are actually better at targeting estrogen receptors in breast tissue. So Nolvadex may not be the best choice now if you have gyno symptoms.

What About Clomid PCT?

Clomid is also a SERM like Nolvadex. However, it works slightly differently in the body in the way it targets the pituitary gland and the hypothalamus.

Clomid is actually better at initially raising levels of LH and FSH, which helps to give an initial boost to restarting testosterone production as well as muscle maintenance.

But studies have found the effects of Clomid tail off, whereas Nolvadex effects ramp up and maintain a better level over several weeks. Therefore, Clomid is best used at the start and then change to Nolvadex for stronger ongoing recovery.

Clomid also has worse side effects as well. Some physical, some mental, and some skin side effects. They are far more prevalent than with any other product used by men for PCT.

What About Raloxifene?

Raloxifene is a second generation SERM. That means it’s more targeted, better constructed, and milder in its side effects.

However, that targeting, particularly towards breast tissue, means that it’s not as aggressive generally. It’s not as good at elevating hormone levels or fighting back estrogen effects generally.

Raloxifene has a high affinity for binding to estrogen receptors in breast tissue though. Higher than Nolvadex, which makes it perfect for dealing with gyno symptoms rapidly.

That’s why some people use raloxifene initially while also using Nolvadex, because it targets gyno symptoms while also more generally targeting estrogen effects and testosterone production levels.

How To Create The Best PCT Regime

Because Clomid, Nolvadex, raloxifene, and anastrozole, all work slightly differently and have different benefits and problems, sometimes it’s not just a simple case of picking which you want to use and then working on dosing.

I can’t go into huge detail here, because everyone is different. Every SARMs cycle is different, and every situation is different.

But these are some strategies I would like you to consider, when talking about creating a PCT regime:

Nolvadex PCT dosage usually starts around 75 mg in week one, then tapers down to 50 mg, then 25 mg until your testosterone levels are recovered. But this will depend on several factors, and only you will know how you feel, depending on the SARMs you have used. Clomid is your nuclear option, the big red button. For your first week, if you really feel depleted towards the end of your SARMs cycle, then use a high dose of Clomid, maybe 100 mg, or 75 mg. Taper down to 50 mg after two or three days, and complete the week. Then, to avoid side effects, switch to Nolvadex. Raloxifene is milder than Nolvadex and Clomid, but it does a similar thing. Because it’s better for targeting gyno, it’s best used only if you have that problem, and mostly in conjunction with Nolvadex, as using Tamoxifen for gyno and general recovery at the same time will really target it well. Anastrozole can be used on its own successfully, but initially it won’t block the effects of estrogen because it doesn’t compete that estrogen receptor sites. It’s best used for the first week or two with Clomid or Nolvadex at a very low dose, something like one quarter of a 0.5 mg tablet every three or four days.

Let’s put all that together in three strategies for you:

LOW testosterone drop:

Use doses of Nolvadex at around 50 mg for the first week and then taper down. Instead, or also, you could use anastrozole at around one quarter of a 0.5 mg tablet every two or three days if you are using it on its own.

MODERATE testosterone drop:

Use strong doses of Nolvadex for the first week, of around 100 mg, then 75 mg, and then 50 mg. The second week taper down from 50 mg to 25 mg. You could use very small amounts of anastrozole during the first and second weeks as well.

HIGH testosterone drop:

Use a strong dose of Clomid for the first week, starting at around 75 mg, and tapering down to 50 mg. Then switch to Nolvadex at 75 mg, or 50 mg if you feel better. During the first week or two, you could also use a very small amount of anastrozole as well.

When Should You Start PCT?

PCT should begin as soon as you feel the symptoms of testosterone drop, which will be when you experience some or all of the following symptoms:

Feeling of depression and low mood

Low energy levels

Diminishing returns on muscle growth

Harder motivate yourself

Less sexual desire and performance ability

Comfort eating

Feeling emotional

Tiredness by early afternoon

Physical symptoms such as increased breast tissue

Some people will say to start the PCT and continue to the end of your SARMs cycle. But if your body has reacted badly, or you have taken high doses, or stacked too many androgenic SARMs, then you are just compounding the problem and trying to fight back at the same time.

My advice is simple. Stop your SARMs cycle immediately and begin PCT at the level you need to bounce back quickly. Look at it this way, the quicker you recover, then the quick you can start another SARMs cycle that will be far more effective than trying to keep a failing cycle going.

If you start to feel minor symptoms of testosterone drop on cycle, then lower your doses, don’t try and firefight with PCT supplements.

If you insist on trying, then a low dose of Nolvadex, around 50 mg per day, could be helpful.

Alternatively, that low dose of anastrozole every two or three days can also slow the process down for long enough you to complete your cycle.

But always think of your safety first, and it’s far better to immediately stop the SARMs cycle and hit the PCT hard, then to try and juggle priorities and make things worse.

Can You Use SARMs During PCT?

I wouldn’t advise using SARMs during PCT, especially not androgenic SARMs which will compound the problem and make the problem worse for longer.

Ostarine is the exception to this, because it’s very mild the androgenic at low doses. It will also protect your muscle gains when your testosterone levels alone for the first couple of weeks.

A dose of 30 mg or less should be fine, but you should also be very aware of the symptoms of testosterone drop getting worse, and cut this out if needed.

Some people continue using non-androgenic energy boosting SARMs like Cardarine post cycle. This is far better because it does not impact on your testosterone levels, and will give you a boost when you are flagging, so that you can keep pushing yourself.

Where To Find High-Quality Nolvadex For Sale (Also Clomid And Anastrozole)

The only place where you can reliably by generic Nolvadex, Clomid, raloxifene, and anastrozole right now is Swiss Chems.

These guys are been around for more than a decade, and have the widest range of PCT supplements you will find anywhere.

I always find it amazing that most SARMs sellers don’t sell the PCT as well, but Swiss Chems are a rare exception.

Right now, these are the deals you can get on PCT supplements:

If you want to find high-quality Nolvadex for sale, then this is exactly what you’re looking for. 60 capsules, each dosed at 20 mg, will cost you just $81.95. Clomid, in the form of generic clomiphene, is also affordable at $69.95 for 60 capsules, each dosed at 25 mg.

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)