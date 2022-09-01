Search icon
Tamil Nadu YouTuber who accused judiciary of corruption tells Madras High Court 'stand by my remarks'

He was responding to a suo moto contempt of court case on his remarks made on YouTube on July 22.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 02:26 PM IST

Madras High Court (File)

Chennai: 'Savukku' Shankar, a well-known YouTuber from Tamil Nadu, on Thursday told the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court that he stood by his remarks on the higher judiciary that it is riddled with corruption.

He was responding to a suo moto contempt of court case on his remarks made on YouTube on July 22 that the "entire higher judiciary was riddled with corruption".

He appeared in person and told Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi of his stand but later sought time to respond to the notice.

Earlier the court had asked the blogger whether he would require counsel to which he answered that he would argue on his own.

"Which counsel will speak against the court?" he had said.

The YouTuber however, settled for senior lawyer N.R. Elango, also a Rajya Sabha MP, later.

The court adjourned the case to September 8 for further hearing.

The Madurai bench had issued a showcase notice to Shankar on August 4 asking him why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for his comments against the highest judiciary.

