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Tamil Nadu woman, mother of 2, alleges torture in Kuwait; appeals for rescue in SOS video

Tamil Nadu woman Anitha working in Kuwait alleges 50-day starvation, torture and unpaid salary in SOS video, seeks rescue from Kallakurichi Collector and police.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 02:41 PM IST

Tamil Nadu woman, mother of 2, alleges torture in Kuwait; appeals for rescue in SOS video
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A Tamil Nadu woman working as a domestic helper in Kuwait has sent an SOS video alleging severe torture, denial of food for over 50 days and non-payment of salary. She has appealed to Tamil Nadu authorities to rescue her and bring her back to India.

Woman alleges torture and starvation in Kuwait

Anitha, a woman from Tamil Nadu, travelled to Kuwait for domestic work a few months ago but has endured severe torture and abuse for the past two months. In a video message, she revealed that she has not received proper food for over 50 days and has not been paid for two months. Anitha, a mother of two teenagers, made an emotional appeal for help, expressing fear for her life. 

"I am being cruelly treated and tortured by them. I request the Collector madam and SP madam to somehow rescue me alive and help me return to my motherland, India. "I can't take it anymore," she murmured. "They haven't even paid me my salary for two months," she continued. They are treating me really horribly. Please take me back and save me in any way. I fear they will murder me.

Also read: Kerala: BBA student morphs images of female students, teachers to make obscene video, arrested

Appeal to Kallakurichi collector and family allegation

Anitha has appealed to the Kallakurichi District Collector and the Superintendent of Police for intervention to return safely to India, with her mother, Anila, supporting her claims. Anila alleges the family was deceived by an agent sending Anitha to Kuwait, where she reportedly suffers cruel treatment at work. The mother has called on authorities to involve the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to ensure Anitha’s safe return. This incident raises concerns regarding the safety of Indian women travelling to Gulf countries for domestic work through private intermediaries.

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