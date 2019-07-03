Tamil Nadu woman finds missing husband on TikTok, reunites with him

He had disappeared in 2016.

A family reunion of sorts because of TikTok. Yup, you read that right. A woman from Villupuram found her husband, who had disappeared three years ago, because of a clip posted through the app.

Jayapradha had been married to Suresh and the couple has two children. He left for work one day in 2016 and didn't return home. She searched for him all over and went to the police to file a missing persons report. Little happened after then, according to The New Indian Express.

A few weeks back, one of Jayapradha's relatives came across a video clip on TikTok which showed a man he thought resembled Suresh. The video showed him riding on a motorcycle with a transwoman who was his friend. The relative showed Jayapradha the video, and she confirmed that the man in the clip was indeed her husband.

Jayapradha went back to the police, who traced Suresh down. They tracked him by reaching the transwoman through a local association for trans people.

Suresh returned and told police that he had left because he was unhappy with certain developments in his family. He moved to Hosur and was working there as a mechanic in a tractor company.

The police counselled the couple, and Suresh expressed willingness to return to his wife and children.

While the seemingly happy ending to this story has brought some non-negative attention to TikTok, the app has been under pressure in recent months. The Madras High Court had ordered a ban on TikTok, citing concerns of child safety. A number of politicians had also complained, stung by critical videos which poked fun of them. The Madras HC had lifted the ban on downloads of TikTok on April 24.