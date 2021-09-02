SHOCKING! Mother films torture on 2-year-old son on 'lover's insistence', arrested

The Tamil Nadu police arrested a woman from Rampalli village of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh for allegedly beating her two-year-old son, on August 29.

Videos of the accused identified as 23-year-old Tulasi beating her two-year-old son Pradeep have gone viral.

Based on her now-divorced husband's complaint, the police arrested Tulasi from her mother's place in Chittoor and took her to Tamil Nadu.

She made a video in which the bleeding child can be seen crying with injuries on his toes and mouth. After seeing the videos, her husband complained to the Sathyamangalam police station.

Lakshmikanth, sub-inspector, Somala Police station told ANI over the phone, "The case is registered in Tamil Nadu as she is living with her family in Tamil Nadu. The Police came here to arrest her as she was at her mother`s place in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh".

Investigators said that Tulasi tortured the child and filmed it whenever she had a dispute with her husband. The police have two theories for her behaviour.

“The second son [Pradeep] was delivered via a caesarean section, and she had some health problems after the birth, leading to a dislike towards him,” Villupuram Superintendent of Police N Shreenatha told NDTV.

It is also said that she wanted to marry someone else. However, the whereabouts of that person not known yet. She developed an aversion towards the child after her lover called him "ugly like her husband".

Shreenatha added: “Prima facie, it also appears she was in contact with another person and they were planning on getting married. This caused a marital dispute with the husband, Vadivazhagan, which also motivated her to torture the child.”

(With ANI inputs)