Tamil Nadu weather update: Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected till November 13, IMD issues alert in Chennai

File Photo

Widespread rains, moderate to heavy, lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu on Friday and the India Meteorological Department said a well-marked low-pressure area lay over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD said, under its influence, rainfall is expected till November 13 and it could be heavy to very heavy in select regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Almost all parts of Chennai, the neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet, coastal regions falling under Villupuram, Cuddalore, the Cauvery Delta zone regions including Thanjavur district, and southern Ramanathapuram as well experienced rainfall.

Intermittent showers began on the night of Thursday and they intensified in several regions of the State, leading to waterlogging and disruption in vehicular movement like on the Avadi-Poonamallee stretch.

READ | Who is Justice DY Chandrachud? Son of India's longest serving Chief Justice becomes country's 50th CJI

Areas falling under districts including Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Kancheepuram, Chennai, and Tiruvallur witnessed heavy rains ranging between 7 and 11 CM. Other regions experienced moderate showers.

In as many as 23 districts including Chennai schools and colleges were closed and in 6 other districts including Dharmapuri and Sivaganga schools were shut.

Neighbouring Puducherry recorded heavy rains since Thursday night. The territorial government too declared a holiday for all schools and colleges. K N Nehru, Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration following an inspection here said that all officials are on the spot monitoring the situation.

READ | Quota in J-K MBBS, BDS courses for children orphaned by terrorism, apply at jkbopee.gov, check documents required

An IMD bulletin said a well-marked low-pressure area "lies over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of northeast Sri Lanka off Tamil Nadu coast with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to upper tropospheric levels."

It is very likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coastline till November 12 morning.

Wind speed is expected to be 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph along southern Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu Puducherry, and Sri Lankan coasts, the Gulf of Mannar, and the adjoining Comorin area.

(With PTI inputs)