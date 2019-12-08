Tamil Nadu: Want 1 kg onions free? Just buy a smartphone!

The scheme is attracting customers and has been going viral on social media.

Onion prices are skyrocketing due to unseasonal rains in growing states. The staple food has been selling for Rs 80-100 per kg in retail markets in Delhi-NCR and has even crossed the century-mark in some states.

In Tamil Nadu, high-quality onions are being sold at Rs 180 per kilogram and normal qualities are available at Rs 120-130 per kilogram.

While the markets are seeing a huge bounce in the price of onions, a scheme started by a mobile phone seller is going viral.

STR Mobiles, located on Thalayari Street in Puttukottai is offering 1 kg free onions to customers who buy smartphones. The shop recently put up a poster and a standee of the offer near their entrance.

The scheme is attracting customers and has been going viral on social media.

“Nobody in Pattukottai has ever heard of such offers. So people are curious. I have been observing more footfall at the shop since the advertisement was put up", the shopkeeper said to The News Minute.

As reported the shopkeeper has sold 8 mobile phones in a day which is highest for his shop.

The price of onion has touched Rs 160 per kilogram in Hyderabad, Rs 140 in West Bengal and Rs 120 per kilogram in Odisha.

To check the national crisis over the rising price of onions, the central government on Friday approved the import of up to 1.2 lakh tonnes of onions. According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has been directed to import up to 1 lakh tonne onions in import tenders.