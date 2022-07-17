School buses set ablaze as violence erupts over death of Class 12 girl in Tamil Nadu, video surfaces

Tamil Nadu: Violence erupts over girl's death, school buses set ablaze

Violence broke out on Sunday near here as protesters demanding justice over the death of a girl student went on a rampage setting fire to vehicles and indulging in stone pelting, in which police personnel also became the target.

#WATCH Tamil Nadu | Violence broke out in Kallakurichi with protesters entering a school, setting buses ablaze, vandalizing school property as they sought justice over the death of a Class 12 girl pic.twitter.com/gntDjuC2Zx — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

The agitators, pushing down barricades put up by the police, stormed the premises of a school at nearby Chinnasalem and set buses parked inside the institution's premises on fire, police said.

Some of them set ablaze a police bus as well. Outnumbered for a while, the best efforts of police to disperse the protesters proved futile. A chunk of agitators had a free run and indulged in vandalism.

Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu appealed to the people to maintain calm and warned against resorting to violence. Tough action would be taken against those indulging in violence, he told reporters in Chennai.

A-17 year old girl, studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem, about 15 km from here was found dead on July 13 in the hostel premises. The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel was suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor.

A postmortem report reportedly indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death. Police registered a case and a probe is on. Shocked by her death, her parents, relatives and people belonging to her village Periyanasalur, off Veppur in Cuddalore district have been staging non-stop protest seeking justice.

Blaming the school authorities and seeking action against them they held a protest here on July 16 for the fourth successive day. Their demands include a CB-CID probe and arrest of those responsible for the girl's death. Their demands have the support of a political outfit and the youth wing of a Left party.