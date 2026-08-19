Tamil Nadu: Vijay govt rolls back order barring students from CJP; Left protests

As per the directive, the School Education Department, Higher Education Department, police and district administrations have been told to coordinate.

The Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government sparked a major row after it ordered departments and district administrations to stop students from taking part in protests by Left parties and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The August 14 order sent to registrars of all universities drew strong criticism from the CJP, which termed it "unconstitutional" and sought its immediate withdrawal.

TVK govt orders crackdown to stop student protests

As per the directive, the School Education Department, Higher Education Department, police and district administrations have been told to coordinate. The TVK government has asked for joint action to ensure students and youth do not get drawn into protests and agitations.

The communication, marked "Most Urgent", also instructs colleges to promptly send details of the action taken to the Directorate of Collegiate Education.

The order comes amid increased political activity and reflects the government's concern over students and youth joining protests by the two political groups.

BJP's reaction

The directive drew a strong reaction from BJP leaders. BJP leader Vinoj P Selvam called Left outfits and the CJP "Agents of Chaos", alleging their leaders misguide students and abandon them to face the fallout while they themselves go home.

He backed the Vijay government’s move, saying it would help students stay away from protests and focus on their careers. He also urged the government not to roll back the notification under pressure from its ally, the CPI(M).

BJP leader Radhika Khera attacked the Tamil Nadu government over the order, calling it a "diktat" to colleges, police and district officials to keep students and youth away from CJP and Left protests.

Referring to Congress protests on student participation at Delhi University, Khera asked where Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders were after this order from the Tamil Nadu government.