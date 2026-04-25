Tamil Nadu: 2 workers killed in blast at firecracker factory in Theni

The incident occurred at the Lakshmi Firecracker Factory, located on Kaattupalli Vaasal Street. According to early reports, four workers -- Ayyappan, Nagarjun, Surya, and Dinesh -- had reported to work as usual.

A tragic explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in Kambam town of Theni district in Tamil Nadu claimed the lives of two workers on Saturday morning, according to local officials. The incident occurred at the Lakshmi Firecracker Factory, located on Kaattupalli Vaasal Street. According to early reports, four workers -- Ayyappan, Nagarjun, Surya, and Dinesh -- had reported to work as usual.

As per officials, the factory had remained closed for the past two days due to election holidays across Tamil Nadu. When work resumed on Saturday, Surya and Dinesh entered a storage room where raw materials were kept. As they opened the room, a sudden explosion occurred, killing both of them on the spot. Their bodies were severely mutilated due to the intensity of the blast. The other two workers, who were nearby, fled the scene in panic after hearing the explosion.

Police were immediately alerted, and officials rushed to the spot. They recovered the remains of the deceased and sent them to the Theni Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Fire and rescue personnel also arrived promptly and managed to douse the flames that had engulfed parts of the factory after the explosion. A case has been registered, and the police have launched a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).