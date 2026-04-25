Tamil Nadu: 2 workers killed in blast at firecracker factory in Theni
Karnataka High Court quashes case against Ranveer Singh in Kantara mimicry row, asks him to visit Chamundi Temple in Mysuru
IPL 2026: Scary scenes in DC vs PBKS clash as Lungi Ngidi taken away in ambulance after head injury
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Iranian FM Araghchi in Islamabad as second US-Iran dialogue in doubt
DC vs PBKS: KL Rahul scripts history, becomes first Indian to achieve this remarkable feat
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta slams Arvind Kejriwal after 7 MPs quit AAP: 'Direct blow to your dictatorship'
What’s inside IPL 2026 Green Dot Trophy? CSK cricketer reveals unique surprise
TMC vs BJP: Mamata Banerjee to file legal case against HM Amit Shah over 'violent' remarks
Who is Saleem Wastik? 'Ex-Muslim' YouTuber arrested for murdering 13-year-old boy in 1995
Adinath Kothare says Ramayana is 'most honest film made on Indian soil', calls Ranbir Kapoor 'extremely hardworking, dedicated'
INDIA
The incident occurred at the Lakshmi Firecracker Factory, located on Kaattupalli Vaasal Street. According to early reports, four workers -- Ayyappan, Nagarjun, Surya, and Dinesh -- had reported to work as usual.
A tragic explosion at a private firecracker manufacturing unit in Kambam town of Theni district in Tamil Nadu claimed the lives of two workers on Saturday morning, according to local officials. The incident occurred at the Lakshmi Firecracker Factory, located on Kaattupalli Vaasal Street. According to early reports, four workers -- Ayyappan, Nagarjun, Surya, and Dinesh -- had reported to work as usual.
As per officials, the factory had remained closed for the past two days due to election holidays across Tamil Nadu. When work resumed on Saturday, Surya and Dinesh entered a storage room where raw materials were kept. As they opened the room, a sudden explosion occurred, killing both of them on the spot. Their bodies were severely mutilated due to the intensity of the blast. The other two workers, who were nearby, fled the scene in panic after hearing the explosion.
Police were immediately alerted, and officials rushed to the spot. They recovered the remains of the deceased and sent them to the Theni Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Fire and rescue personnel also arrived promptly and managed to douse the flames that had engulfed parts of the factory after the explosion. A case has been registered, and the police have launched a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.
(With inputs from news agency ANI).