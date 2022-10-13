Search icon
Tamil Nadu: Two men arrested for harassing, forcibly chopping hair of two transwomen

The two accused men who were shown harassing the transwomen in the video have been arrested by Tamil Nadu police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 05:14 PM IST

On October 12, a trans rights activist with the Twitter handle "Grace Banu" posted a video of two men assaulting two transwomen on social media, and it quickly went viral. The accused men who were shown harassing the transwomen in the video have been arrested by Tamil Nadu police.

The two miscreants were charged on Wednesday by the Kazhugumalai Police, and Tamil Nadu South Zone IG Asra Garg informed that legal action is being taken as the investigation is ongoing. According to media reports, the incident took place on October 7 in the Tamil Nadu village of Kumarapuram in the Tuticorin district.

In video, two men can be seen thrashing, forcibly chopping hairs of the victims and assaulting them. According to a report from India Today, Yova Buban and Vijay attacked the victims as they travelled to Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi.

 

 

The defendants allegedly forced the victims into prostitution and compelled them to perform sexual favours for them. After they refused, the accused threatened other transgender people and posted the assault's footage on social media. According to sections of the IPC and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act of 2019, the two accused have been charged with harassment, abuse, assault, and attempted murder.

A 14-year-old Dalit kid was allegedly chained to a pole and severely beaten in the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka earlier in another horrifying incident. According to the authorities, the accused beat the victim after thinking he had committed stealing. Ten people have been charged under the SC/ST Act after this incident.

(With inputs from ANI)

