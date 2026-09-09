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Tamil Nadu: TVK-led alliance gets new name ahead of 2029 polls; Left parties skip key meet

TVK-led ruling alliance gets a new name, ‘Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance’, as Congress, VCK, MDMK and IUML attend the key Chennai meeting while Left parties skip it.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 09, 2026, 09:24 PM IST

Tamil Nadu: TVK-led alliance gets new name ahead of 2029 polls; Left parties skip key meet
Tamil Nadu: TVK-led alliance gets new name ahead of 2029 polls; Left parties skip key meet
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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led ruling alliance has been named the 'Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance ' in a meeting held at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai, on Wednesday. TVK founder and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, along with the leaders of key alliance partners, including Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), took the crucial decision. 

The meeting was held to formalise the structure and functioning of the ruling alliance and to discuss key issues, including the alliance's official name, a Common Minimum Programme and the formation of a steering committee. However, leaders of the Left parties were notably absent from the meeting. Both the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) skipped the meeting at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur. 

The meeting comes amid differences within the ruling bloc over the alliance's political positioning ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Tensions had emerged between TVK and Congress over the Prime Ministerial candidate, while TVK PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna had earlier said that the country's top constitutional office should be held by a leader from Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar had also said that Congress ministers would resign if TVK did not support Rahul Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. Tamil Nadu Minister Rajmohan later clarified that the statement was not an official announcement but was made “out of affection”.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

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