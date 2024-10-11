Over 90% of passengers have been safely evacuated following the 12578 Bagmati Express accident, with no reports of casualties so far.

Seven coaches of the Darbhanga Express derailed after colliding with a goods train. Dilip Kumar, the Executive Director of Information & Publicity for the Railway Board, provided an update on the accident involving the 12578 Bagmati Express. He stated that the relief and rescue team has reached the accident site and successfully evacuated more than 90% of the passengers.

Kumar added, "Information about the accident of the 12578 Bagmati Express has been received, and the railway’s relief and rescue teams are on-site, continuing to evacuate passengers from all the coaches. So far, more than 90% of passengers have been safely evacuated. We have not received any reports of casualties or serious injuries at this time."

Additionally, both the relief and medical teams are present at the location to ensure all necessary support. The General Manager of Sadan Railway and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Chennai Division are on their way to the accident site. Meanwhile, the railway is making arrangements from Chennai station to ensure the remaining passengers reach their destinations safely.