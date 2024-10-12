The incident occurred around 8:30 pm on the Chennai-Gudur section between Ponneri and Kavaraippettai railway stations under Chennai division of Southern railway, leading to derailment of 12 coaches of the passenger train.

As many as 19 passengers were injured after the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express train collided with a goods train at Kavaraippettai Railway Station near Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Friday evening, officials said.

Relief and rescue efforts are underway, and all passengers have been evacuated, a senior railway official said. A local resident, Lokesh, who was present at the scene, told ANI, "The exact location is Kavaraippettai. A passenger train collided with a stationary goods train. We, local residents, came to assist in the rescue, and officials are also present."

According to Tiruvallur police, the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express (Train No.12578), traveling via Perambur, collided with a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai Railway Station near Thiruvallur. T Prabhushankar, District Collector of Tiruvallur, told ANI, "The passenger train collided with a goods train. There were around 1,360 passengers on board. We reached the spot immediately after receiving information. Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed us to ensure that the rescue operation proceeds without delay. Following his orders, we made sure all passengers were safely evacuated."

He added, "There were no casualties. 19 people were injured, with four of them had severe injuries. They were taken to hospital and all are currently stable. We are focusing on the well-being of the rescued passengers. Cooked food has been arranged on the CM’s orders."

"We have also arranged transportation for those passengers wishing to continue their journey to Chennai," he added. The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Western Railway said in a statement that 12-13 coaches had derailed.

"So far, no casualties are reported. All injured passengers are moved to nearby hospitals for further treatment. Train movement in both direction is closed," the CPRO added.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information & Publicity (ED/IP) at the Railway Board, confirmed the accident involving the 12578 Bagmati Express, which runs from Mysuru to Darbhanga. "Relief and rescue operations began immediately. All passengers have been evacuated from the train. No casualties or severe injuries have been reported. More than 90 per cent of the passengers have been evacuated," Kumar said while speaking to ANI.

"Both the relief team and the medical team are present at the accident site. GM Sadan Railway and DRM Sadan Chennai Division have left for the accident site. Necessary arrangements are being made by the railway from Chennai station to take the rest of the passengers to their destination," he said.

"The railways is making special arrangements to transport all passengers to their destinations. Throughout the journey, the railways will ensure the safety and provision of food for the passengers," he added.

