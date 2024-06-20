Twitter
In Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district, 34 people have died after consuming methanol-mixed arrack, confirmed by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

Tamil Nadu tragedy: 35 dead after consuming spurious liquor, CM Stalin forms inquiry panel
TRENDING NOW

34 individuals from Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu have tragically lost their lives after consuming methanol-mixed arrack, Chief Minister M K Stalin confirmed on Thursday. 

Chief Minister Stalin has initiated the formation of a one-man commission, led by retired Madras High Court Judge B Gokuldas, to investigate the incident and recommend measures to prevent future occurrences. The commission will also scrutinize the circumstances leading to the fatal incident. 

So far, four people connected to the sale of the toxic arrack have been apprehended. The Chief Minister announced financial aid of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment. Additionally, the state Home Secretary and Director General of Police will submit a comprehensive report following their inspection of the tragedy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
